Ballarat mother Kobie Parfitt was begging to see her father as she was brutally beaten into unconsciousness by Shannon Jeffrey at her home on Hickman Street.
"Mercilessly, her pleas were ignored," Justice Michael Croucher said as he sentenced Jeffrey to a decade in prison.
Jeffrey then hanged Ms Parfitt in a wardrobe without checking to see if she was alive, before dumping the body in a Snake Valley mineshaft, lying to her neighbours, and moving into her house.
Jeffrey, now 34, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Appearing at the Supreme Court of Victoria for sentencing, Jeffrey will need to serve at least seven years of the sentence before being eligible for early release.
She has already served 748 days in custody, as well as several months on unrelated matters.
Justice Michael Croucher said the circumstances of the case were horrific.
Jeffrey believed Ms Parfitt had given information to police that had led to her arrest in 2020, and repeatedly told people over recorded prison phone calls she wanted to see Ms Parfitt after her release.
Speaking to an associate, she told them she had yelled at Ms Parfitt "you're a dog, you set me up with the jacks (police)", and "I'll run and f---ing chase her down, this dog".
After her release in April 2020, she attended Ms Parfitt's home in Hickman Street to retrieve belongings, with Ms Parfitt repeatedly texting her former partner to say she was terrified.
On April 28, Jeffrey showed up again at Hickman Street, the last time Ms Parfitt was seen alive.
"Jeffrey said she assaulted or hit her and she died, so (she and co-accused Brendan Prestage) decided to hang her in the home so it looked like suicide," Justice Croucher said.
Jeffrey later told a psychologist she "didn't know if (Ms Parfitt) was dead or unconscious but didn't check".
After an associate noted there could be fingerprints on the body, Jeffrey and Prestage wrapped the body in plastic and sheets and drove 30km to Snake Valley, where it was dumped in a mineshaft.
Afterwards, Jeffrey spread rumours that Ms Parfitt had moved to Queensland, including Ms Parfitt's real estate agent, and eventually moved herself into the Hickman Street house in May 2020.
"It happened right here," she told an associate, pointing to a spot in Ms Parfitt's living room - "she bashed Kobie while on her knees begging to be taken to her father's house, (and) it appeared she was proud of herself when she was talking about death of Ms Parfitt," Justice Croucher said.
He added the rumours led to a months-long delay until Ms Parfitt was formally reported missing and police could begin an investigation, causing immense trauma for her family.
"She had oodles of time to reflect and choose to do the decent thing, explain what she had done and where she had dumped the body, it might have gone some way to alleviate the family's suffering," Justice Croucher said.
"She kept schtum and never once deviated from that path until she pleaded guilty - enough is known to say this is a serious example of manslaughter.
"There was cruelty and callousness in that behaviour, and the very thought of this behaviour is horrific for Ms Parfitt's loved ones."
Jeffrey was arrested in January 2021 after a massive police search in December 2020 finally found Ms Parfitt's body.
She was initially charged with murder, but the prosecution eventually accepted a lesser charge of manslaughter in July 2023.
Prestage pleaded guilty to assisting an offender in relation to manslaughter, and received an almost three-year sentence with time served.
Justice Croucher said he took into account Jeffrey's long criminal history, but also her prospects for rehabilitation upon release, noting her difficult childhood and attempts to abstain from drug use.
If she had not pleaded guilty, she would have been sentenced to 13 years in prison, with a non-parole period of 10 years.
