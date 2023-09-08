A Ballarat couple with a notorious history of animal cruelty abuses has avoided a prison sentence at a County Court hearing on Friday.
Kon and Liudmilia Petropoulos were given a fine and community corrections order at the Victorian County Court, after pleading guilty to more than 40 charges relating to the welfare of animals in their possession.
Kon Petropoulos was fined a total of $27,000, and Liudmilia was fined $25,000.
The couple were also made to pay costs for the RSPCA's legal fees, totalling $144,247.85
At Friday's sentencing hearing, the couple, representing themselves, told the court they had limited financial means, and were subject to threats and harassment in the community for their crimes.
Kon Petropoulos alleged the couple's car had been set on fire as a result of the backlash stemming from the their conviction.
In 2020, the pair were found to have kept 27 cats and kittens in cramped and unsanitary conditions and in various states of ill health.
They also sold sick kittens to several people, who then had to seek veterinary treatment for conditions including ring worm, feline chlamydia and different infections.
When investigators attended the Petropoulos home, they found cats and kittens living in cramped cages, with many forced to sit or sleep in litter trays.
After the RSPCA seized eight visibly ill kittens on July 10, 2020, a vet found they were suffering from several contagious conditions that would have been visible to their owners for at least a week.
The duo also failed to provide adequate documentation for the kittens they sold - including evidence of de-sexing, microchipping and vaccinations - and also failed to have a health management plan in place to care for the kittens.
The charges came following a months-long investigation into the couple by the RSPCA.
It is not the first time the pair have been convicted on animal cruelty charges, with the couple copping a fine of more than $100,000 for similar offences in early 2022.
Prosecuting Lawyer Krystyna Grinberg told the court the second set of animal cruelty offences began soon after the couple were given a banning order from the first lot of charges in 2020.
Ms Grinberg submitted the sentence should be strong enough to deter the couple from attempting to again commit animal cruelty, and send a message to the wider community.
Judge Anne Hassan said the couple had a "complete lack of remorse" for their crimes.
"It was clear from expert evidence and from the footage that the kittens in your possession were very sick with life threatening conditions," Judge Hassan said.
"A message must be sent by the court that the community want the sale of domestic animals conducted in a humane way."
Judge Hassan however stopped short of giving the couple a prison sentence, despite custody being in the range of sentencing.
"Community protection is also engaged in sentencing you, the public must be protected from unscrupulous vendors who care only for profit and not the welfare of animals."
