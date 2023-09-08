Eleven parties have been admitted to stage two of the bidding process for Ballarat Gold Mine, with final bids due next week.
The mine was advertised for sale in June, following the appointment of administrators to deal with $38 million in debts in March.
The Financial Review reported in August that one of the interested parties, London-based Acheron Capital owned by Belgian businessman Jean-Michel Paul, has made a bid of $42 million.
The Courier can now reveal that Stawell Gold Mine owner Arete Capital has also made an offer and sent representatives on a site visit last week.
The preferred bidder is not expected to be announced until October at the earliest.
The administration's second and final creditors meeting is scheduled for October 24.
Meanwhile, a group of concerned Mount Clear residents - the Tailings Dam Community Safety Action Group - and water corporation Central Highlands Water have applied to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) challenging the City of Ballarat's approval of construction of a new tailings storage facility at the Mount Clear mine site.
TDCSAG secretary Dr Dora Pearce confirmed a practice day hearing is scheduled for October, followed by a compulsory conference in January 2024 and potentially a hearing in March.
Nine group members have contributed to fund a lawyer to argue for alternatives to the proposed tailings dam, 'TSF4,' they believe would have fewer health impacts on nearby residents.
A September 7 Singapore Exchange announcement revealed the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) had brought charges against the mine's owners to the Magistrates Court relating to payment of a $4 million rehabilitation bond.
Hall Chadwick partner Cameron Shaw could not comment on the DEECA matter, but of the VCAT challenges said he would "work through the process with the assistance of our lawyers and the experts".
"It's not unexpected - we had prepared for that eventuality," Mr Shaw said.
"We'd like to [construct TSF4] sooner rather than later but it's a process and it's our understanding the mine's got sufficient capacity to allow for that passage of time."
Another September 7 Singapore Exchange announcement revealed the mine's Singapore-based parent company Shen Yao Holdings had received a letter of interest in relation to a funding of up to $60 million .
The announcement did not disclose who sent the letter, and there is speculation it may be an attempt by Shen Yao to maintain ownership of the mine.
