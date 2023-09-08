In the winning rooms at Eastern Oval on Sunday, North Ballarat was preparing for semi-final clash with Darley at City Oval.
The following morning, that City Oval match-up had become a Darley Park encounter with the Roosters set to be the first visiting side to experience Darley's new-look facilities.
Despite the unexpected change, Roosters coach Brendan McCartney remained unfazed, knowing his side has what it takes to overcome anyone, anywhere.
North Ballarat and Darley both boast one win each from their two match-ups this season.
"Darley were missing a few players earlier in the year but we did play really well," McCartney said.
"The second time we were missing some but they are a quality side.
"They're good in all areas,they're going to be a significant challenge but we're looking forward to it."
The Roosters dropped three of their last four home-and-away match-ups but find themselves with a double chance in the second week of finals.
"I think we've spluttered a bit over the last two months but we might just be building into some good form based on what I'm seeing at training," McCartney said.
"If you keep winning in finals series, history shows that you'll get rewarded eventually."
VFL-listed forward Sam Glover comes into the Roosters line-up for the injured Clay Jenkins, while Western Jets ruck Lucas Impey returns for Darley.
Dan Jordan has named Mace Cousins for his first game back since a fractured fibula suffered on July 22.
The Geelong VFL young gun could be a late withdrawal, having only returned to training this week.
Darley and North Ballarat go head-to-head at Darley Park at 2.15pm on Saturday.
B: J.Zeestraten, B.Young, D.Leonard
HB: D.Cadman, A.Azzopardi, Z.Le Huray
C: J.Cadman, M.Denham, D.Bishop
HF: B.Myers, M.Ward, A.Azzopardi
F: L.Spiteri, L.Baker, M.Brett
R: L.Impey, B.Bewley, S.Page
Int: H.Inglis, R.Matricardi, D.Matricardi, M.Cousins
IN: L.Impey, D.Matricardi, M.Cousins
OUT: W.Johnson, B.Colley, J.Fawcett
B: R.Hobbs, J.Sparkman, R.Polkinghorne
HB: S.Scally, S.Glover, I.Lovison
C: N.Troon, I.Carey, T.Bromley-Lynch
HF: E.Lamb, S.Crameri, J.Riding
F: W.Quinlan, J.Quick, H.Loader
R: S.McCartin, R.Polkinghorne, C.McCallum
Int: D.Mcguigan, F.Loader, N.Nash, R.Palmer
IN: S.Glover
OUT: C.Jenkins
East Point has ruled out Jordan Johnston from making a shock return to Ballarat Football Netball League action with the star Roo undergoing surgery on his broken thumb.
Johnston missed East Point's elimination final win against Sebastopol with playing coach Jackson Merrett believing he was still a chance to feature this finals series post-game.
Instead, the Roos prepare to face the minor premiers without their most important player.
Steven Tung, who was a late inclusion for Johnston last week, is also unavailable due to work commitments as Jake Toulmin returns.
East Point will take plenty of confidence out of its round seven match-up with the Bloods, in which the Roos went down by eight points.
The finals fixture worked in East Point's favour in week one and could also help the Roos on Sunday.
The sixth-placed Roos enjoyed an unofficial home final against Sebastopol and now remain in Ballarat as reigning premiers Melton hit the highway for a City Oval contest.
Both sides walked away from City Oval with wins this season, with Melton thumping the Lions by 67 points in round five, but expect the East Point faithful to make their presence felt on Sunday.
Melton hosts East Point in an elimination final at City Oval at 2.15pm on Sunday.
B: O.Greenshields, C.Farrugia, L.Phillips
HB: B.Souter, J.Cotter, L.Heaney
C: J.Walker, A.Monitto, B.Sullivan
HF: L.Carter, R.Carter, J.Kight
F: B.Payne, L.Watkins, B.Kight
R: B.Archard, J.O'Brien, K.Borg
Int: Z.Russell, T.Button, J.Taylor, M.Scoble, R.Davis, L.Walker, A.Robinson
IN: O.Greenshields, J.Taylor, M.Scoble, A.Robinson
OUT: R.Walker (suspension)
B: S.Cue, G.Slater, J.Fraser
HB: L.Howard, M.Filmer, C.Lovig
C: J.Taylor, J.Merrett, I.Hucker
HF: B.McDougall, J.Toulmin, J.Jeffrey
F: L.Canny, B.Whittaker, M.Walsh
R: J.Van Meel, J.Dodd, M.Johnston
Int: M.Wilson, S.Robinson, T.Conlan, H.Ganley
IN: J.Toulmin
OUT: S.Tung
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.