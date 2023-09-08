The Courier
Ballarat. Moorabool, Hepburn and more join forces to attract cash

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
September 8 2023 - 2:00pm
Launching GBAC. L-R: Pyrenees Mayor Ron Eason, Central Goldfields CEO Lucy Roffey, Moorabool Mayor Rod Ward, Hepburn Mayor Brian Hood, Ballarat Federal Labor MP Catherine King MP, Ballarat Mayor Des Hudson and Golden Plains Mayor Brett Cunningham. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Launching GBAC. L-R: Pyrenees Mayor Ron Eason, Central Goldfields CEO Lucy Roffey, Moorabool Mayor Rod Ward, Hepburn Mayor Brian Hood, Ballarat Federal Labor MP Catherine King MP, Ballarat Mayor Des Hudson and Golden Plains Mayor Brett Cunningham. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Tired of being too small to get attention, Ballarat and its five council neighbours are joining forces to create a better case for state, federal and private sector funding.

Local News

