Tired of being too small to get attention, Ballarat and its five council neighbours are joining forces to create a better case for state, federal and private sector funding.
And topping everyone's agendas are roads, transport and housing.
"The Greater Ballarat Alliance of Councils - or GBAC - is about looking at Ballarat as a regional centre that interfaces with five councils that share borders," inaugural chair Des Hudson said at Friday's launch.
"These areas are peri-urban to Ballarat. They share an experience. Lots of those residents come in and out of Ballarat on a daily basis for work or school."
The Alliance also includes Moorabool, Hepburn, Golden Plains, Pyrenees and Central Goldfields. The mayor and chief executive of each council will meet quarterly, or can meet as needed if issues come up.
Cr Hudson said GBAC would replace a previous group which had also included Ararat and Northern Grampians.
"This new alliance gives recognition to place. We're all coming in and out of Ballarat as a regional centre but really we're all dealing with the same things - how to manage growth, connectivity, transport connections and so on.
"As the Minister (Catherine King) was saying, the federal government really struggles with how they deal with 500-plus councils across Australia.
"When we come together as a united voice representing our region it gives us much greater scope to advocate'"
In Golden Plains, mayor Brett Cunningham said residents struggled with lack of infrastructure in the north of the shire - which butted straight onto the suburbs of Ballarat and was experiencing rapid growth.
"One of our big growth areas is going to be Cambrian Hill," he said, referring to the 2900-lot Eden Estate to be developed over the next decade.
"We're looking forward to being a part of GBAC. We all have similar issues: transports, connectivity and affordable housing."
In Pyrenees, mayor Ron Eason said GBAC would add weight to their discussions.
"When it comes to housing, a small council like Pyrenees is really up against it, but if (instead) we can get a small amount of the group's pulling power to get more housing, it'd be a big bonus."
In Hepburn, mayor Brian Wood said he felt the alliance would help promote tourism and better arterials..
"There have been several iterations of councils banding together and I think we've learned through them. I'm quite optimistic about this one," he said.
"Look at roads. They require huge investment. We know they're in bad condition and that's common to all the councils here.
"This group is a much more efficient way of going about things - rather than six councils knocking on the minister's door."
So why not just rub out the lines and create a City of Greater Ballarat?
"People are really passionate and proud of their local identity," Cr Hudson said.
"Even though we have some commonalities, we have some significant differences that make each of the councils outlying to us very special places.
"GBAC is not trying to replace any of those individual parts of those councils, but to actually streamline how we work together more effectively with state and federal governments."
Moorabool Mayor Rod Ward said councils just had to "work with what they've got".
