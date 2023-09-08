Police have released CCTV images from the Ballarat petrol station where Langi Kal Kal escapee Daniel Briffa was seen this week.
The 50-year-old vanished from the low-security prison sometime between 6 and 9pm Monday - and was sighted at a 7-Eleven in Sturt Street, Alfredton, around 10.45am Tuesday.
Police reviewing the footage said Briffa spoke to two men while inside the shop. Detectives from the Fugitive Squad have been appealing for assistance to locate the two pair.
The petrol station is opposite Ballarat High School and about 500m from Lake Wendouree.
The CCTV shows the escapee buying items at the counter, sporting a beard and moustache, dark beanie, dark puffer style coat and loose grey tracksuit pants.
Police said the footage also showed he was wearing white runners and had a white face mask at one point.
Briffa was last seen wearing a forest green tracksuit. He is about 170cm with a solid build, short brown curly hair. He also has tattoos on his lower legs.
The escapee is previously known to have frequented the Werribee, Hoppers Crossing and Tarneit areas.
Briffa was in the process of serving a term of imprisonment for drug, theft and traffic-related offences.
They are also appealing to Briffa to hand himself in at any local police station.
He is not believed be violent however members of the public are advised not to approach Briffa if he is sighted, but to contact triple zero (000) immediately.
Those with other information that may be able to assist police find Briffa should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppers.com.au
