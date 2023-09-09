The Ballarat Football Netball League, Central Highlands Football League and Central Highlands Netball League finals continues this weekend, and The Courier is on the sidelines capturing all of the action.
This weekend's schedule includes:
Saturday, September 9:
*BFNL -football semi-final - Darley v North Ballarat at Darley Park
*BFNL - netball elimination final - North Ballarat v Redan at Darley Park
*CHFL - preliminary final - Springbank v Hepburn
*CHNL preliminary final - Learmonth v Rokewood
Sunday, September 10:
*BFNL - football elimination final - Melton v East Point at City Oval
*BFNL - netball elimination final - Darley v Lake Wendouree at City Oval
*CHFL - football preliminary final - Gordon v Bungaree at Buninyong Recreation Reserve
*CHNL - preliminary final - Springbank v Daylesford at Buninyong Recreation Reserve
The Courier also live streamed the Springbank v Hepburn clash on Saturday will also stream the Gordon v Bungaree clash on Sunday.
Be sure to check our Footy HQ page here for the latest news from our local football and netball leagues.
Check out the mega photo gallery above, who can you spot this week?
