A serial rapist who kidnapped, raped and tortured a 23-year-old Ballarat woman over the course of 30 hours could be free in the next five years after successfully appealing his indefinite sentence.
William Forde, 66, was the last sex offender in Victoria to be serving an indefinite term in prison after he was jailed in 2006 for kidnapping a woman from a store in Sturt Street.
On the morning of the incident, the victim, named Jessica during the proceedings, had been opening up a small gift shop she worked at in the Ballarat CBD when she was forced at knifepoint to get into Forde's car.
Forde, who was 49 at the time, then subjected Jessica to 30 hours of "brutality", raping her multiple times as he took her across the state, as far as the NSW border.
At a hearing in the County Court on Friday, Forde successfully appealed his indefinite prison sentence, as the time on his "nominal sentence" for the crime had finished.
In cases of indefinite sentences, prisoners are given a "nominal sentence", after which they can apply to be released, as in the case of Forde.
At Friday's appeal hearing, Judge Gerard Mullaly read brief summaries of Forde's history of sexual offences, which began prior to the 2006 incident, with the rape of a 57-year-old woman.
In similar circumstances to crimes which would follow, Forde assaulted and raped the woman, who had come to his house to collect laundry, by threatening her with a knife.
He served a 10-year prison sentence, and was released on March 24, 1998.
Forde would reoffend again only months later, raping a 13-year-old girl on September 28, 1998.
The court heard he told his underage victim he would "punch her to death" if she resisted.
Forde was given a seven year sentence and released on November 7, 2005.
Three months later he would commit kidnap and rape the 23-year-old Ballarat woman, for which he had been serving the indefinite sentence.
"What the respondent (Forde) did, the offences he committed, with his history, meant such an sentence was required to protect the community, especially women, from the respondent's truly evil propensities," Judge Mullaly said.
Judge Mullaly read from a victim impact statement written by Jessica for the Forde's 2006 sentencing hearing.
In the statement, Jessica said how she had lost her identity as a result of the ongoing trauma from the 30-hour ordeal.
"My name is Jessica, I once know what that meant," the statement said.
"Now all I can tell you is that I am still Jessica, however this no longer holds any meaning to me, I've lost my identity in the cruellest of ways.
"I was destroyed, I was raped not once, not twice, so many times and in so many ways that it becomes a blur.
"I am no longer the person I was before... I was once the person that people could rely on, now I am a shell of my former self, a shell of the brave person who was Jessica.
"I had my way of life, my dignity, my respect, stripped from me in the most terrifying of situations."
In delivering the reasons for his verdict, Judge Mullaly referenced the remarks of three expert witnesses - Professor James Ogloff, Doctor Kevin Ong and Doctor Michael Davis - who had all spoken with Forde in the past about his chances of rehabilitation and mental state.
Each expert came to similar conclusions about Forde's risk to the community - two of them placing risk as moderate-high and one at high risk.
Judge Mullaly said the experts could not find evidence of clear mental illness, and that Forde's motivation behind his acts were an "anomaly".
The judge said the mitigatory factor of age, with risk decreasing as a offender grows older, did not play a significant role in his considerations.
Forde committed his first sexual offence at the age of 31, relatively old for similar-types of offenders, and was still fit and healthy at the age of 66.
The court also heard Forde had not attempted to engage in a sex offender treatment program for the entirety of his 17 years in custody, until months before hearings began into his application.
Despite Forde being assessed as a high risk for reoffending if released, Judge Mullaly said he also had to consider the legal precedent found in the 2015 case of Anthony John Carolan, who successfully overturned a refusal to discharge an indefinite sentence at the Supreme Court of Victoria.
In the case of Carolan, a serial child rapist who presented a high risk to the community, the Supreme Court ruled that if an offender, at the end of their nominal period for indefinite detention, can be managed by the parole board through supervision, then they should.
Evidence at Forde's hearing was given by Corrections Victoria's assistant commissioner for sentence management Jennifer Hosking, who said it was "certain" Forde would be put on a supervision order, before he began a reintegration program ahead of his return to the community.
The five-year reintegration program would see Forde able to apply to stay in lower and lower levels of security detention, before being able to visit the community for purposes of reintegration, followed by a corrections officer.
Such visits would include taking money out at the bank, or purchasing groceries.
Judge Mullaly said it was likely Forde would stay at a facility such as Corella Place in Ararat after his release, where serious sex offenders stay in supervised quarters.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
