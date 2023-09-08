The Courier
Serial Ballarat rapist William Forde appeals indefinite sentence

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 8 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 2:30pm
William Forde. File picture
A serial rapist who kidnapped, raped and tortured a 23-year-old Ballarat woman over the course of 30 hours could be free in the next five years after successfully appealing his indefinite sentence.

