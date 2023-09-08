Friday footy update: calls on player fitness never easy in finals

To play or not to play, that is the question.
This is a dilemma teams can easily find themselves in at finals time.
An important player has been injured.
They have been sidelined for an extended period.
There is no question that the team is much better with them playing.
The issue is though, are they truly fit enough to return.
They are close. They have put their hand up to play knowing the importance of the game, but will they get through the game?
Reigning premier Gordon, Hepburn and Bungaree have all faced this situation in the build up to this weekend's Central Highlands Football League preliminary finals.
Gordon has had to work though the scenario with Adam Toohey (shoulder) and Gerard Clifford (hamstring), Hepburn with Andy McKay (leg) and Bungaree with Ben Dodd (thigh).
Each is a potential match-winner and their importance in a cut-throat preliminary final cannot be underestimated.
If there is any doubt - and there has to be in each case - it has to be decided whether the risk outweighs the possible benefits.
Do you roll the dice to do everything possible to ensure you reach the grand final and accept that you might get through but then not have them on the big day if there is a recurrence of the injury.
Gordon looks to be taking this course of action of Toohey, with him willing to put himself on the line.
Bungaree appears to be doing the same with Dodd, who has been named in the 22 to play Gordon at Buninyong on Sunday.
It is not so clear cut with McKay for Hepburn's clash with Springbank on Saturday, and Clifford.
McKay had a serious issue with compartment syndrome - a condition with the potential to impact beyond the football field.
As crucial as he is, another week off work certainly enhances his hopes of playing in a grand final if the Burras make it.
For Clifford, it is also a case of the longer he can wait the better. Whenever he resumes there is a possibility of more hamstring trouble, so Gordon has to decide whether it would rather risk going one man down in a preliminary final or a grand final.
Not easy decisions to make.
