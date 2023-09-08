Ballarat trainers Dan O'Sullivan and Mitch Freedman are stepping out their big spring hopes at Moonee Valley.
O'Sullivan saddles up Berkeley Square in the Strathmore Handicap, 2040m, on Saturday, while Freedman has Attrition going around in the group 2 $500,000 Feehan Stakes, 1600m.
Nominated for the big three - the Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup - Berkeley Square is third-up from a lengthy break.
He has been well in the market in his previous two starts at Flemington and Caulfield, and looks ready to win.
Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip resumes in the same race for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, with this his first outing since finishing well back in the Sydney Cup in the autumn.
Attrition will strip fitter for his first run in the group 2 PB Lawrence Stakes over 1400m. He ran on fairly for fifth to finish within two lengths of Mr Brightside.
Freedman also has his 2022 Hobart Cup winner Ho Ho Khan having his third start back from more than a year off the scene.
OTHER NEWS
ROBERT Hickmott starts the spring campaign for Melbourne Cup entry Highland Jakk in the Powerflo Solutions Handicap, 1600m.
He has not raced since a successful Adelaide campaign in February and March - winning the group 2 Lord Reims stakes and finishing a close-up fifth to Rebel Racer in the group 2 Adelaide Cup.
Archie Alexander has Caulfield Cup nomination Vardani in the same race.
He had his first start since December at Caulfield on August 19.
