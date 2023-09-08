A minor speeding offence in Mortlake resulted in two Ballarat women being charged with drug trafficking after $30,000 worth of ice was allegedly found in the car.
Police allege Warrnambool highway patrol officers pulled over a vehicle speeding at 77kmh through a 60kmh zone in Mortlake along the Hamilton Highway at 10am on September 7.
It was discovered that one of the women, a 32-year-old from Sebastopol, was wanted on a warrant.
Officers then searched the vehicle and allegedly located 60 grams of methamphetamine in the centre console with a potential street value of $30,000.
The 32-year-old and a 23-year-old, also from Sebastopol, were arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody.
Their main charge is trafficking methamphetamine among a number of drug-related charges.
The accused women, Tenesha Parkes, 32, and Ashlee Atkinson, 23, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on September 8 where they applied for bail.
The court heard Ms Atkinson had 21 pages of prior criminal history which included lengthy jail sentences, including a five-year term in 2019.
Ms Atkinson was refused bail and remanded in custody until her next court date on September 25.
Mr Parkes, who has no criminal history, was released on bail. She'll appear in court on the same date.
