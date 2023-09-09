The mayors of two councils in the greater Ballarat area have been left scratching their heads after their shires were booted out of the State Government's lucrative 'Growing Suburbs Fund'.
No future projects in the Moorabool or Golden Plains shires will be eligible to apply, despite the welcome mat being laid out for the two rapidly-growing areas in 2020.
All up, the Growing Suburbs Fund had so far allocated about $13.3 million to Moorabool and more than $6.3 million to Golden Plains.
To put that in perspective, that amount is equal to a one-third boost in annual rate revenue for Moorabool - and a boost of more than a quarter for Golden Plains.
Since that time the GSF had paid for most of the cost of new clubrooms at Darley Park and half the cost of Ballan's new library.
In Golden Plain it had paid for almost all of the Ross Creek Play and Active Rec upgrade as well as Rokewood's new community and sports rooms.
Councils have been assured that money set aside for projects yet-to-be-built - such as the Ballan library - would remain in council coffers.
At the launch of the Greater Ballarat Alliance of Councils, Golden Plains Mayor Brett Cunningham said smaller fast-growing councils relied heavily on the GSF.
"We're not metro and we're not rural. We sit in between." he said.
"We don't get a lot of support (as a result)."
Cr Cunningham said he had no idea why the two councils had been booted out.
"It's an interesting decision," he said.
"We're following it up with further discussions.
"I think a lot of those peri-urban councils are hoping that decision might be reviewed."
The situation is even more confusing for Moorabool, where the council is also wrestling with Federal changes that have split the shire in half.
"Any projects in Ballan and to the north across the rest of the shire would come under the Growing Regions Fund," Mayor Rod Ward said.
"Bacchus Marsh is now considered metropolitan under the Federal program, and would be considered as part of the Federal Thriving Suburbs Fund, competing with metro councils.
"We're waiting for the details on that so we can apply for our long awaited aquatic centre funding."
Local councillors have been lobbying for the shire's first public indoor pool since 1988.
"The Feds consider us part of metropolitan Melbourne whereas the State and the residents of Moorabool consider Bacchus Marsh to be part of regional Victoria," Cr Ward said.
"It is a little bit confusing but it gives us a chance to apply for different programs."
But it gets even worse.
In a statement earlier this week Moorabool said it was disappointed that once again Bacchus Marsh has been classed as urban and was therefore ineligible to apply for the newly released Federal Government's Regional Precincts and Partnerships Program.
"We have a situation where in Bacchus Marsh, we are considered urban by the Federal Government and rural by the State Government," Cr Ward said.
"And we're stuck in no-man's land when it comes to accessing funding.
"This puts us at a huge disadvantage and makes it difficult to plan for new developments and provide for our rapidly growing community."
