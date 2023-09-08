The Courier
Home/Video/Animal
Community

Walk for Kayde: community walk around Lake Wendouree for suicide prevention

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
September 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At just 16-years-old, keen Sebastopol footballer Kayde Cooper took his own life, a tragedy which sent shockwaves through the community and highlighted the need for more youth mental health support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.