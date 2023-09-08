At just 16-years-old, keen Sebastopol footballer Kayde Cooper took his own life, a tragedy which sent shockwaves through the community and highlighted the need for more youth mental health support.
Months on from their personal disaster, and Kayde's family are looking to galvanise the community's grief into action, by raising funds for suicide prevention service Lifeline.
On Sunday, crowds of people will gather at Lake Wendouree to pay their respects and memorialise the life of Kayde, on International Suicide Prevention Day.
Kayde's grandmother Bronwyn Forbes has been rattling tins alongside Kayde's siblings outside of stores across Ballarat in recent weeks as part of the fundraising effort.
She aims to raise $5000 for the mental health service, and effort which will culminate at 10am on Sunday, September 10 with a walk around Lake Wendouree.
"I have encouraged people to wear red, because red was Kayde's colour, and if not red, then use the Lifeline colours," she said.
"I have got a few torches, so hopefully if people drive around and see them they can give a honk on their horn and let them know that they are with them."
Ms Forbes invited the community to attend the walk, and said every dollar counted in the suicide prevention effort.
"I try to let people know that there is always someone that they can talk to. I struggle with the mental health system. It is just so hard to get young ones help," she said.
"Waiting lists are so long to get these kids help. They don't want to wait six months, they need help now.
"The system of getting the kids help when they need it, and they just don't have the resources, or they don't fit into that age group.
"It is just really hard, and that is a few people I have spoken to during the course of collecting donations."
The event comes after another walk at the lake on September 2, for the Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Networks Out of the Shadows event.
Network chair and City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson attended the dawn vigil held at the Piper's Rotunda and said he was "moved" by the show of community support.
"We had somewhere between 140 and 150 people that turned out to walk in solidarity," he said.
"Some of those have very recent lived experience in terms of loss of a loved one, so it was extremely moving for them.
"The support that we are able to give for anyone who comes along, many people have walked in those shoes with the loss of a loved one, a work colleague or a sports mate."
Ahead of the International Day of Suicide Prevention, Mr Hudson said he hoped people could also reflect on the path forward from the sometimes overwhelming grief of a suicide.
"On the International Day of Suicide Prevention, we pause and reflect on those lives lost to suicide, but hopefully we also look forward to a world where there is more supports in place, more opportunities to reach out and less stigma," he said.
"I think we are seeing that, mental health is no longer a taboo word. Many people will reach out to their GPs, comfortable with getting a mental health plan done if they are not OK.
"We recognise that throughout life we have our ups and downs. We just recognise that life can take its twists and turns, it is OK to be vulnerable and reach out for help."
The Walk for Kayde will leave the Rotunda near the Adventure Playground at 10am on Sunday.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
