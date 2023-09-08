Grand finals moved from Mars Stadium

Mars Stadium will no longer host 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League grand finals.
The senior men's fixture, scheduled for Saturday, September 23, has been moved to City Oval along with junior grand finals on Sunday, September 17.
The move comes the same week as the BFNL announced its semi-final clash between Darley and North Ballarat was to move from City Oval to Darley Park.
The BFNL released a statement regarding the move on Friday.
"An ongoing issue with restrictions at Mars Stadium and licencing around the North Ballarat Sports Club has made it difficult for this year's hosts of the booth to be able to sell and benefit from the day accordingly," the statement read.
"There is a current impasse on the liquor licence of the Sports Club that is not allowing Melton South (booth) to be able to sell and access the terrace accordingly.
"The league has tried to find a suitable compromise with the North Ballarat Sports Club which has still yet to be obtained, leading us to consider other venues to host our Grand Finals."
The BFNL said it would work with the City of Ballarat regarding a possible return to Mars Stadium for 2024 and beyond.
North Ballarat Football Netball Club Acting Chair Mick Ryan believed that the BFNL was concerned North Ballarat Sports Club's liquor licence would prevent it from maximising profits from the sale of alcohol on grand final day.
"North Ballarat Sports Club is not above the law. We can't bend the rules, not even for the BFNL," Ryan said.
"We really do wonder where this has come from at such short notice and without any consultation with clubs."
Ryan questioned whether this was "more about a BFNL problem with North than the greater good of the game."
"Is it a coincidence that we recently sought a meeting with the BFNL Board and questioned the process by which one of our junior teams was ejected from the final's series by the league," he asked.
"Then, after we won the elimination final on Sunday, our next match against Darley was moved to Darley by the BFNL."
Ryan said North Ballarat Sports Club had offered not to sell alcohol from its bar on Grand Final day in order to allow the BFNL to maximise sales in other areas of the ground.
"Regrettably, the BFNL have said they aren't interested in working with us to make it work for everyone and have moved the Grand Final to the City Oval," Ryan said.
"We would be surprised if council - or anyone for that matter - could be happy that the game has been moved on short notice after our club, the council and State Government have invested millions of dollars into a Major Event Stadium."
The BFNL said the decision had been considered in consultation with the City of Ballarat, the Recreation Service team and Mars Stadium Venue Management team.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.