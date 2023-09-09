Darley 9.11 (65) def Redan 2.3 (15)
A year after falling well short of Redan, Darley has exacted sweet revenge in a BFLW clinic, running away to a 50-point win in Saturday's decider.
With skipper Lilli Condon leading the charge in a best-on-ground display, the Devils were set-up by a four-goal run late in the first quarter to pull away to a 9.11 (65) to 2.3 (15) win.
The young captain was sublime, her ability to break away from the packs and set-up teammates at will, and in the process booting two goals proved to be the ultimate difference between the sides.
While Redan was first on the board within the first couple of minutes, the writing was on the wall once the Devils midfield got on top at the clearance and it was Condon who led the way.
Four quick goals to see out the first quarter gave the Devils the break and they never looked like surrendering.
Coach Brett Faulkhead, in his first year with the club, was full of praise for his side which rebounding strongly after last year's loss.
"I'm very proud of what the girls have achieved this year," he said. "They've been behind us all the way from the start.
"Credit to Redan, they set the benchmark in this competition and I said to the girls at the start of the season, that's the level at first they've got to get to, but then to get past it.
"The two games in the season, both one point each set everything up, we had a great victory in the qualifying final, but anything can happen in a grand final. But the girls were focused, they had their game face on. I just didn't feel it was going to be taken from us, the girls were so determined to take this win."
Condon, who watched on from the sidelines last year, said she was overwhelmed with the team's performance.
"I was a bit nervous going into the game, but we did a few special things before the game with our families, it felt like everyone was switched on," she said.
"But to actually go out there and win it, it's absolutely amazing.
"I was here watching last year and I saw just how disappointed everyone was when they lost. So, not just for myself, all of the girls it was a real motivation for us to experience the feeling and get up and get a win.
"We had the Rebels and the Jets girls out for a lot of the season, but we were able to get everyone back, we gelled so well together and we really clicked, especially in the finals series. I'm just super proud of everybody.
"I was pretty happy with my game, although at times I felt a bit flat footed, but I didn't care, I just wanted to play in a premiership team and do everything for the team to get the win."
Madison Lister was awarded the AFL Victoria Medal for her performance.
SCOREBOARD
Darley 4.3, 6.6, 7.10, 9.11 (65) def Redan 1.1, 1.2, 1.2, 2.3 (15)
GOALS (D) L Condon, K Bessell 3, A Humphries, E Tyson, T Henry (R) J Burke 2
BEST: (D) to come (R) Shannon Simpson, Chantelle Whiting, Carly Twaits, Lily Corboy, Ingrid Duffy, Tahlia Spernovasilis
Ballarat Swans 4.3 (27) def Redan 1.1 (7)
The great wall of Ballarat has won the day in the under-19s grand final with a spectacular defensive game from the Swans ensuring a 20-point victory over Redan.
While the Lions had plenty of the ball forward of centre, they could not penetrate the Swans defence, Redan unable to kick a goal until deep into the final quarter.
On the flip-side, the sling-shot opportunities that Ballarat had, they made the most of, kicking one goal in each quarter to run out winners 4.3 (27) to 1.1 (7).
Ballarat's Sara Kennedy continued her outstanding year, backing up her win in the under-19s best and fairest, named the best player on the ground, while Elsie Conroy was awarded the AFL Victoria medal.
Swans coach Robert Simmonds said the win capped off a brilliant day for the club after winning the under-14s earlier in the day.
"We had five or six under-16s come up and help us today, it's a really good sign for the club, they weren't afraid being the younger team out there," he said.
"We lost the first three games of the year, were sitting on the bottom of the ladder, but once we got the basics sorted and the rest takes case or itself."
Simmonds said the dual success would help the club in its push for a senior team by 2025.
"The fortunate thing for us is we're all bottom age players in this team, so we have another year of juniors left," he said.
"We're trying to develop a culture and it's something I think we're aiming for in terms of seniors in 2025.
"This win here shows today wasn't just an under-14s one off win, these under-19 girls have done it, it should help us develop a rock solid culture within the club and have lots of girls wanting to be involved in football."
Simmonds paid tribute to his backline.
"I don't like to single out people in a grand final, but Chloe Everett, Maddy Seebeck especially, they were so good in defence, their intercept marking had a major impact on it.
"We locked up in defence and we were lucky enough to get a few goals when the ball went up the other end."
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Swans 1,0, 2.2, 3.3, 4.3 (27) def Redan 0,0, 0.1, 0.1, 1,1 (7)
GOALS: (BS) M Drever 2, E Conroy, P Hart 1 (R) F Palmer 1
BEST: (BS) Maddy Seebeck, Chloe Everett, Sara Kennedy, Elsie Conroy, Lucy Wilkins, Meg Drever (R) Not available
Under-16s - Bacchus Marsh 8.6 (54) def North Ballarat 1.0 (6)
It was a dominant season from Bacchus Marsh and the Cobras proved their absolute quality with a big win over North Ballarat.
Thanks to a dominant game by captain Ruby Thomas, the Cobras franked their second semi-final form to run out big winners 8.6 (54) to 1.0 (6).
For the club it was the successful realisation of five years hard work with the club having played off in three grand finals previously, but this being the first win.
The Cobras looked the better of the two sides in the first half, but could only find a lead of 16 points at half time.
But the territory game finally started to pay dividends in the third quarter as midfield dominance saw them rattle on four goals to nil to take a 41-point lead at the last change.
While North Ballarat did its best to fight on in the last quarter, the Cobras had all the answers in the big win.
Bacchus Marsh Coach Damian Dannatt said he was confident his team had the want to win, more than anything, having been so close in recent seasons.
"This has been five years in the making, for five years we've been trying as hard as we possibly can with this group," he said.
"We've been to three grand finals, this was the fourth attempt and we've finally got there.
"We knew we had the game plan, we knew North would be tough and physical, we kept it basic and the girls just knew what to do today."
Dannatt said the team's fitness shone out in the second half.
"It's been the big strength for these girls that they can run out four quarters, and when they get going, it's hard for teams to stop them," he said.
"They could go around again if you ask them I reckon."
SCOREBOARD
Bacchus Marsh 1.2, 2.4, 6.5, 8.6 (54) def North Ballarat 0,0, 0,0, 0,0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: (BM) J Dalli 3, R Thomas 2, E Stewart, E Ducas, C Mills 1 (NB) M Squire 1
BEST: (BM) Ruby Thomas, Amy Kerton, Jazmine Dalli, Emma Stewart, Olivia Dilges (NB) Kate Aikman, Zayah McNamara, Lucy Fraser, Millicent Ussher, Milly Shortal, Audrey Murnane
Under-14s - Ballarat Swans 1.2 (8) def Darley 0.3 (3)
Ballarat Swans have hung on in a desperate finish to defeat Darley by just five points in the under-14s BFLW grand final.
Just one goal, kicked early in the second quarter by Macy Irvin, could separate the sides in a thrilling contest which was played in early sunshine before the rain set in during the second half.
Early days, Darley looked the better of the two sides winning the majority of the first quarter clearances, but only managed one point for its dominance.
The Swans got their game going in the second quarter and just two minutes in would kick what would be the only goal of the contest.
It allowed them to take a five-point lead into half time.
The Swans had most of the play in the third quarter which was played in driving rain, but for the most part, the ball hovered around 40-60m from goal, with the Swans unable to penetrate.
Darley had one big chance in the last quarter, earning a free kick in the forward pocket, but a reversal of the free kick allowed the Swans to clear and they held firm in the dying stages to record the win.
Ballarat Swans coach Naomi Irvin said she was thrilled her side had managed to hold on in the desperate final moments.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game, it was what grand final should be, an absolute fight to the end," she said.
"We were a little bit flat in the first quarter and I told the girls we had to spark up and we did.
"We held it in our 50 from the third quarter on, it was fantastic."
For the Swans it was the club's first grand final since 2019.
"It's great for the club, it's great for Ballarat and it's great for girls footy," she said.
"It's really exciting to see the talent out here today. it's exciting to see what could come from it in the future."
Ballarat Swans' Remmy Wright was named best on ground.
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Swans 0.0, 1.2, 1.2, 1.2 (8) def Darley 0.1, 0.3, 0.3, 0.3 (3)
GOALS: (BS) M Irvin 1
BEST: (BS) Macy Irvin, Tilly McErlain, Remmy Wright, Ava Gudgeon, Isabelle Harrison, Sophie Wilkins, (D) not available
