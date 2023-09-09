Visiting the Eureka Express at Ballarat has been a step back in time for Michael Richardson.
The veteran railways worker remembers the R-class steam trains roaring past his childhood home in Birchip.
It was his fascination with trains that landed him a job at the nearby station at age 16 - and gave him a career for life.
"My granddaughter Remi is visiting from Melbourne and she's never seen a steam train before," the former Ballarat stationmaster said at platform two on Saturday.
"We heard about this special trip and thought we'd go down and have a look.
"I spent 40 years in the railways. I was stationmaster here from about 1998 to 2012.
"That's my old office over there."
Mr Richardson said he fondly remembered the R-class steam trains as a child on the now-defunct Mildura passenger line.
"We'd see them over the fence," he said.
"And all the soot would go in your eyes."
Another expert on all things trains at the station was 11 year old Oscar Hynam.
"I love trains," he said.
"This is an R-class and they have switched it from coal to an oil burner - that's why there's no soot today.
"I've never actually seen this kind of train operating in real life before."
The Lucas train enthusiast said he found his passion watching services come and go in Geelong - and was a fan of Thomas the Tank Engine from an early age.
"I just love everything about trains. I love the vibe," he said.
"I really want to be a Vline train driver one day."
The British-built 1951 R-711 sat in a Bendigo park for decades - and was removed for restoration in 1995.
The 190-tonne locomotive and its seven carriages left Southern Cross station at 9.20am and arrived via Little River, Gheringhap and Lal Lal at 12.20pm.
It returned to Melbourne via Ballan and Bacchus Marsh.
Steamrail Victoria tickets started at $65 and varied all the way up to $335 for a family pass with air-conditioned seating.
