One of the Ballarat Indian community's most spectacular events has returned for another year.
In the southern state of Kerala, 'Onam' celebrations usually last 10 days, but at St Patrick's Cathedral Hall on Saturday, they squished that into one glittering afternoon.
"Onam is a harvest celebration - and it's about bringing people together from different religions, cultures and backgrounds," Nelse Jose from the Ballarat Malayalee Association said.
"There are a lot of cultural things happening today. We encourage our kids to dance. We also have a meal with vegetarian-only dishes.
"Back home it's traditionally served in banana leaves with rice and curries."
Organisers admitted banana leaves were hard to come by in Ballarat - and it was challenging to wear costumes designed for a part of the world with a sweltering top of 29 degrees on Saturday.
Around 400 people passed through the doors - including local MPs Catherine King and Juliana Addison plus Councillor Samantha McIntosh.
It has become an annual tradition for Ballarat civic leaders to don saris and other forms of traditional dress before appearing on stage.
Onam is an Autumn celebration that marks the once-a-year return of King Mahabali - usually recreated by a heavily-adorned young man chosen from the Keralese community who also performs a ritual blessing.
"We've been doing Onam in Ballarat since 2009. We became an association in 2017 - so since then its grown into a big event," Ms Jose said.
"What we are celebrating today is usually the event at the end of the festival."
Ms Jose said Ballarat's Indian community was from all parts of the extremely diverse nation - but more than 100 families could trace their roots to Kerala.
"There are 28 states in India and so many different languages - hundreds of them. The culture, traditions and religions, the dress they wear - it's different everywhere you go in India.
"That's why we call these events multicultural."
