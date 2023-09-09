The Couriersport
Home/Sport/CHFL

All the final scores from across the leagues

Updated September 9 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winners and Losers | September 9
Winners and Losers | September 9

FOOTBALL

BFNL - Semi Finals

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.