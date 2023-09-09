Winners and Losers | September 9

BFNL - Semi Finals
Saturday
Seniors - Darley 14.5 (89) d North Ballarat 3.10 (28)
Reserves - Sunbury 13.8 (86) d East Point 7.9 (51)
Under-19s - Sebastopol 7.12 (54) d Sunbury 2.5 (17)
Sunday
Seniors - Melton v East Point
Reseves - Sebastopol v Darley
Under-19s - East Point v Melton
CHFL - Preliminary Finals
Saturday
Seniors - Springbank 16.9 (105) d Hepburn 13.11 (89)
Reserves - Springbank 9.4 (58) d Learmonth 4.2 (26)
Under 18s - Rokewood-Corindhap 7.6 (48) d Beaufort 5.8 (38)
Under 15s - Springbank 5.7 (37) d Beaufort 1.6 (12)
Sunday
Seniors - Gordon v Bungaree
Reserves - Bungaree v Newlyn
Under 18s - Springbank v Skipton
Under 15s - Skipton v Rokewood-Corindhap
MDFL - Grand Finals
Seniors - Tatyoon v Woorndoo-Mortlake
Reserves - Lismore-Derrinallum v Ararat Eagles
Under 16.5s - Penshurst v Glenthompson-Dunkeld
MCDFNL - Preliminary Finals
Saturday
Seniors - Harcourt v Trentham
Reserves - Carisbrook 10.6 (66) d Trentham 6.10 (46)
Under 17.5 - Maldon 8.7 (55) d Avoca 3.8 (26)
Under 14.5 - Carisbrook 13.11 (89) d Maldon 3.2 (20)
Under 11.5 - Natte-Bealiba 6.9 (45) d Carisbrook 0.0 (0)
Sunday
Seniors - Carisbrook v Natte Bealiba
Reserves - Talbot v Natte Bealiba
Under 17.5 - Carisbrook v Navarre
Under 14.5 - Avoca v Natte Bealiba
Under 11.5 - Navarre v Newstead
BFLW
Grand Finals
Seniors - Darley 9.11 (65) d Redan 2.3 (15)
Under-19s - Ballarat Swans 4.3 (27) d Redan 1.1 (7)
Under-16s - Bacchus Marsh 8.6 (54) d North Ballarat 1.0 (6)
Under-14s - Ballarat Swans 1.2 (8) d Darley 0.3 (3)
BFNL Juniors - Preliminary Finals
Sunday
Under 17 Seniors - Redan v Lake Wendouree
Under 17 Reserves - Lake Wendouree v East Point
Under 15 Seniors - Mount Clear v Bacchus Marsh
Under 15 Reserves - North Ballarat v Lake Wendouree
Under 13 Seniors - Redan v Bacchus Marsh
Under 13 Reserves - Redan v Darley
Under 11 Seniors - Mount Clear v Ballarat
BFNL - Semi Finals
Saturday
A Grade - North Ballarat 51 d Redan 32
B Grade - Darley 58 d North Ballarat 35
C Grade - Darley 28 d Lake Wendouree 25
D Grade - Sunbury 29 d Ballarat 23
E Grade - Lake Wendouree 29 d East Point 24
Under-19s - Darley 50 d Ballarat 29
Sunday
A Grade - Darley v Lake Wendouree
B Grade - Redan v Lake Wendouree
C Grade - Sunbury v Sebastopl
D Grade - North Ballarat v Redan
E Grade - Melton South v Melton
Under-19s - Sebastopol v North Ballarat
CHNL - Preliminary Finals
Saturday
A Grade - Learmonth 58 d Rokewood-Corindhap 55
B Grade - Learmonth 57 d Springbank 23
C Grade - Buninyong 43 d Gordon 25
D Grade - Gordon 41 d Bungaree 21
Under 17s - Hepburn 27 d Learmonth 25
Under 15s - Springbank 33 d Newlyn 20
Under 13s - Gordon 26 d Learmonth 16
Sunday
A Grade - Springbank v Daylesford
B Grade - Clunes v Bungaree
C Grade - Learmonth v Bungaree
D Grade - Rokewood-Corindhap v Newlyn
Under 17s - Skipton v Springbank
Under 15s - Buninyong v Hepburn
Under 13s - Waubra v Dalyesford
MDFL - Grand Final
A Grade - Ararat Eagles v Tatyoon
B Grade - Ararat Eagles v Tatyoon
C Grade - Tatyoon 29 d Penshurst 21
Under 18 - Woorndoo-Mortlake 36 d Penshurst 26
Under 15 - Penshurst 35 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 21
Under 13 - Glenthompson-Dunkeld 29 d Penshurst 20
MCDFNL - Preliminary Finals
Saturday
A Grade - Carisbrook v Natte Bealiba
B Grade - Avoca v Natte Bealiba
C Grade - Avoca v Lexton
17 and under - Royal Park v Carisbrook
15 and under - Harcourt v Carisbrook
13 and under - Harcourt v Avoca
11 and under - Newstead 22 d Campbells Creek 14
Sunday
A Grade - Avoca v Lexton
B Grade - Lexton v Carisbrook
C Grade - Trentham v Newstead
17 and under - Maldon v Harcourt
15 and under - Royal Park v Natte Bealiba
13 and under - Natte Bealiba v Talbot
11 and under - Carisbrook v Natte Bealiba
BFNL Juniors - Preliminary Finals
Sunday
Under 17 Seniors - Darley v North Ballarat
Under 17 Reserves - Ballarat v Sebastopol
Under 15 Seniors - Redan v Ballarat
Under 15 Reserves - North Ballarat v Redan
Under 13 Seniors - Mount Clear v Redan
Under 13 Reserves - Lake Wendouree v North Ballarat
Under 11 Seniors - Sebastopol v East Point
