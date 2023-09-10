East Point is one of just three teams remaining in the Ballarat Football Netball League premiership race following a heart-stopping one-point win against Melton.
It is an incredible achievement for a side that was sitting seventh with one quarter left in the home-and-away season.
Jackson Merrett's side took down the reigning premiers in a come-from-behind thriller as Bryson McDougall starred up forward with six goals.
The Bloods enjoyed a hot start, racing away to an early advantage, but through the likes of McDougall and young gun Strahan Robinson, the Roos were able to remain within striking distance before sneaking in front late in the second term.
It saw East Point hold a slim four-point lead at the long break, which quickly disappeared as Aaron Tymms' side put together another impressive third-quarter blitz.
With the Bloods boasting a one-goal lead at the final change the game was destined for an exciting finish and it did not disappoint.
The two sides traded blows all throughout the last quarter with East Point stealing back the lead late.
The Roos held an eight-point buffer as the clock ticked into the 30th minute, but there was still plenty of football left to play.
Melton skipper Braedan Kight quickly converted and trimmed the lead to two points with two minutes to play before having the opportunity to win the game off his own boot.
Kight ended up with the ball in his hands after crumbing a contest at the top of the goal square but his snap for goal was touched off the boot, with the siren sounding shortly after.
East Point had done just enough to hold on and stay alive in the finals picture.
It means Jackson Merrett has at least one more game as playing coach of East Point, with the former Essendon midfielder stepping down at season's end.
"It is a pretty special group to coach given the age and experience, I can't question their endeavour to compete and will themselves over the line," Merrett said.
"We probably didn't start the game the way we wanted to but we turned it into a bit of a scrap after that and took away a bit of Melton's run and got over the line."
Merrett said his side had taken a lot out of its two meetings with Melton this season, one of which was a narrow eight-point defeat at Eastern Oval.
The Roos' win was made all the more impressive with Brad Whittaker going down in the first quarter following a corked calf.
They advance to play North Ballarat in a preliminary final at City Oval on Saturday.
For Melton premiership coach Aaron Tymms, the fairytale finish was not to be.
"It's probably writing on the wall, we haven't played well for the last couple of weeks," Tymms said.
"It was an arm wrestle, it really could have gone either way but unfortunately it didn't fall our way."
It was the final game as senior coach for Tymms, who announced midway through the season he would not be continuing in 2024.
"We've had a two-point grand final loss, a preliminary final, the 2022 grand final win and a one-point semi-final loss which, from where we were when I took over, shows how far we've come," he said.
"Hopefully the boys continue on with what we've brought the club up to be."
East Point advances to play North Ballarat in a City Oval preliminary final on Saturday, with the winner through to the 2023 BFNL grand final against Darley.
East Point 3.2 7.6 8.6 13.8 (86)
Melton 5.2 7.2 9.6 13.7 (85)
GOALS: East Point: B.McDougall 6, S.Robinson 3, J.Jeffrey 2, J.Dodd 1, M.Filmer 1; Melton: R.Carter 3, B.Kight 2, J.Kight 2, L.Watkins 2, R.Davis 1, B.Payne 1, B.Archard 1, L.Carter 1
BEST: East Point: M.Johnston, B.McDougall, H.Ganley, J.Dodd, J.Taylor, L.Canny; Melton: A.Monitto, T.Button, L.Carter, B.Archard, K.Borg, J.Cotter
Darley has secured a place in the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League grand final with a dominant 61-point semi-final win against North Ballarat on Saturday.
The Devils led for the entirety of the Darley Park contest, making the most of their opportunities early to apply crucial scoreboard pressure.
Darley captain Brett Bewley was seemingly everywhere, while the Devils defence stood strong against North's repeated efforts inside 50.
Bewley and Billy Myers both contributed with two goals each but Mace Cousins returned to action with an impressive three-goal haul.
ON THE MOVE: BFNL grand final relocated
It was Cousins' first game back since a fractured fibula suffered at VFL-level for Geelong in July.
The Devils enjoy a week off, advancing to the grand final, where they will meet the winner of North Ballarat's preliminary final with East Point.
Darley coach Dan Jordan said he thought his side controlled the game well on Saturday.
"I think the scoreboard pressure we applied in the first half through our good conversion really helped," Jordan said.
"Our ability, particularly early in the third quarter, to come out and assert ourselves around the contests and execute in congestion was really good.
"It gave us better looks inside 50 and helped probably put the game to bed a little earlier as well."
Leigh Spiteri dislocated his shoulder in the third quarter and will have to wait for scans to see whether he plays in the grand final.
"We probably won't know how bad it is until he has scans," Jordan said.
"I've seen people do that, get up and play the next week and I've seen others miss 10 weeks."
Darley will welcome back Will Johnson for the grand final, who missed Saturday's semi-final due to suspension.
The Roosters live to see another day despite the result, with coach Brendan McCartney confident his side will have another go at Darley in two weeks' time.
"Darley outplayed us in the third quarter but we had our chances," McCartney said.
"We weren't good enough but I liked how we kept scrapping away in the last quarter to get a bit of form back.
"We deserve a double chance and we know we're going to tap into it."
The Roosters were restricted to just one goal through the first three quarters, despite boasting nine scoring shots to seven in the first half.
Their full-time score of 3.10 (28) was the Roosters' lowest this season and the same total they held Darley to in round nine.
North Ballarat hosts East Point at City Oval on Saturday, September 16.
Darley 3.0 5.2 10.4 14.5 (89)
North Ballarat 1.4 1.7 1.8 3.10 (28)
GOALS: Darley: M.Cousins 3, B.Bewley 2, B.Myers 2, J.Cadman 1, D.Bishop 1, R.Matricardi 1, A.Azzopardi 1, L.Spiteri 1, Z.Le Huray 1, L.Baker 1; North Ballarat: H.Loader 1, E.Lamb 1, J.Quick 1
BEST: Darley: M.Brett, J.Zeestraten, B.Bewley, L.Baker, B.Young, J.Cadman; North Ballarat: J.Sparkman, R.Hobbs, N.Nash, J.Riding, N.Troon, H.Loader
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.