Sports Affairs

Cinderella story continues for remarkable Roos | BFNL Finals Week 2

Edward Holland
Edward Holland
Updated September 10 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 6:00pm
East Point is one of just three teams remaining in the Ballarat Football Netball League premiership race following a heart-stopping one-point win against Melton.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

