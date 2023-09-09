Darley first through to 2023 BFNL grand final | Finals Wk 2

Darley has secured a place in the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League grand final with a dominant 61-point semi-final win against North Ballarat on Saturday.
The Devils led for the entirety of the Darley Park contest, making the most of their opportunities early to apply crucial scoreboard pressure.
Darley captain Brett Bewley was seemingly everywhere, while the Devils defence stood strong against North's repeated efforts inside 50.
Bewley and Billy Myers both contributed with two goals each but Mace Cousins returned to action with an impressive three-goal haul.
ON THE MOVE: BFNL grand final relocated
It was Cousins' first game back since a fractured fibula suffered at VFL-level for Geelong in July.
The Devils enjoy a week off, advancing to the grand final, where they will meet the winner of North Ballarat's preliminary final.
The Roosters will play the winner of Melton's semi-final clash with East Point.
Darley coach Dan Jordan said he thought his side controlled the game well on Saturday.
"I think the scoreboard pressure we applied in the first half through our good conversion really helped," Jordan said.
"Our ability, particularly early in the third quarter, to come out and assert ourselves around the contests and execute in congestion was really good.
"It gave us better looks inside 50 and helped probably put the game to bed a little earlier as well."
Leigh Spiteri dislocated his shoulder in the third quarter and will have to wait for scans to see whether he plays in the grand final.
"We probably won't know how bad it is until he has scans," Jordan said.
"I've seen people do that, get up and play the next week and I've seen others miss 10 weeks."
Darley will welcome back Will Johnson for the grand final, who missed Saturday's semi-final due to suspension.
The Roosters live to see another day despite the result, with coach Brendan McCartney confident his side will have another go at Darley in two weeks' time.
"Darley outplayed us in the third quarter but we had our chances," McCartney said.
"We weren't good enough but I liked how we kept scrapping away in the last quarter to get a bit of form back.
"We deserve a double chance and we know we're going to tap into it."
The Roosters were restricted to just one goal through the first three quarters, despite boasting nine scoring shots to seven in the first half.
Their full-time score of 3.10 (28) was the Roosters' lowest this season and the same total they held Darley to in round nine.
The winner of Melton and East Point's City Oval match-up will play the Roosters at City Oval on Saturday, September 16.
Darley 3.0 5.2 10.4 14.5 (89)
North Ballarat 1.4 1.7 1.8 3.10 (28)
GOALS: Darley: M.Cousins 3, B.Bewley 2, B.Myers 2, J.Cadman 1, D.Bishop 1, R.Matricardi 1, A.Azzopardi 1, L.Spiteri 1, Z.Le Huray 1, L.Baker 1; North Ballarat: H.Loader 1, E.Lamb 1, J.Quick 1
BEST: Darley: M.Brett, J.Zeestraten, B.Bewley, L.Baker, B.Young, J.Cadman; North Ballarat: J.Sparkman, R.Hobbs, N.Nash, J.Riding, N.Troon, H.Loader
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.