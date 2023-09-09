A veteran Ballarat maths and science teacher is being remembered as a caring man, doting dad and keen Hawks fan.
Bruce Hillgrove passed away on September 1 after a seven-year battle with two different cancers.
"I'll never forget when we started dating (in 1981)," wife Janet said.
"He said he was going to take me somewhere really special with top-class entertainment and great cuisine.
"I got really excited.
"It ended up being Hawthorn's footy training - and the food was a sausage sizzle!
"From that day on I was a Hawks supporter."
Bruce James Hillgrove was born on 20 August 1962 and grew up in rural Murchison.
Ms Hillgrove said he aimed to enter teaching from day one, and they met while both studying in Melbourne.
The couple married in 1986 - and Mr Hillgrove initially taught at Watsonia High School (now Greensborough Secondary College).
In 1987, the Hillgroves moved to Ballarat to be closer to Janet's family - with both teaching maths and science in the same departments at Ballarat East High School.
"It worked really well there. We always supported each other," she said.
"He also taught geography - back when it was a standalone subject - and absolutely loved it."
The campus morphed into Ballarat Secondary College - and is now known as Woodmans Hill SC.
In 2001 Mr Hillgrove made the move to Ballarat High School.
"His philosophy was that every child could learn," Ms Hillgrove said.
"He was keen to see that all of his students did as well as they could. He really supported them.
"And he always said that if he could have his time again he'd be a teacher.
"He did some team leading, but wanted to stay in the classroom and remain hands-on."
Ms Hillgrove said her husband taught students from Year 7 to 11, and helped establish a unique BHS Year 9 program structured differently to the rest of the school.
The 61-year-old also enjoyed fishing at Portarlington, golf and occasional cycling.
"He loved sport and did some coaching at Ballarat High and East High - including some of the football and soccer teams.
"I remember one of those soccer teams made it all the way to state level."
Mr Hillgrove remained at BHS until he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.
"He battled lymphoma from 2016 - and at the end of 2021 we had a celebration to mark his 'all-clear' from the doctors.
"Not long after that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
"Bruce was humble - a man of few words - and a deep thinker who cared a great deal for his family, colleagues and the kids he taught.
"He also taught some of the children of students he'd had at East Ballarat."
Ms Hillgrove wanted to thank many people for their help including BHS Principal Gary Palmer, Dr Craig Carden, St John of God hospital and Grampians Health, Dr Nick Kimpton and Gandarra Palliative Care.
"I'm the principal at Pleasant Street Primary School, and the people there have been fantastic as well," she said.
"The staff at the Education Department have also been supportive - especially Jen Winter and Anne Gawith.
Daughter Vanessa said the actions of family, friends and more had been incredible
"We have always known Dad was a very special person, but the outpouring of love and support from the Ballarat community has completely blown us away," she said.
Mr Hillgrove was the father of three children and grandfather of two - with a third due shortly.
His memorial service will be held from 10am Tuesday.
