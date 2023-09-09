The Couriersport
Home/Sport/CHFL
Review

CHFL preliminary final wrap: Springbank into second grand final in a row, Hepburn falls short

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated September 9 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Todd Finco celebrates one of his five goals for Springbank with teammates Jason Thompson and Andrew Challis at Learmonth on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Todd Finco celebrates one of his five goals for Springbank with teammates Jason Thompson and Andrew Challis at Learmonth on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Springbank is into a second consecutive Central Highlands Football League grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.