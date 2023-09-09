Springbank is into a second consecutive Central Highlands Football League grand final.
Just as they did last year, the Tigers defied a brave Hepburn in a preliminary final at Learmonth on Saturday - this time by 16 points.
Springbank will meet the winner of Sunday's preliminary final clash between reigning premier Gordon and Bungaree at Buninyong.
Todd Finco was a match winner for the Tigers with five goals, including three in the first term.
Hepburn's Jackson Carrick also bagged five majors, but the Burras did not have the same firepower to back him up - although Andy McKay did knock two goals on his return from a serious leg injury.
Springbank twice blew the game wide open.
The Tigers led by 33 points 20 minutes into the second term and 36 points midway through the last.'
However, Hepburn hit back on each occasion - getting back to within 13 points by half-time and 16 points in time-on in the last quarter.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis admitted the final flurry did create some nervousness among the Tigers before they ultimately steadied.
Hepburn was not helped by the loss of key forward and part-time ruckman Jackson Hogan with a broken wrist early in the game - leaving the Burras undermanned in attack.
Zac Kupsch also struggled after suffering a knock to a hip.
Springbank has now won 15 games in a row.
Springbank Seniors 6.2 10.4 12.7 16.9 (105)
Hepburn Seniors 4.0 8.3 10.9 13.11 (89)
GOALS - Springbank: T.Finco 5, J.Thompson 3, S.Staunton 3, H.Twaits 2, C.Quinlan 1, B.Haintz 1, J.Maher 1; Hepburn: J.Carrick 5, Q.Butt 2, A.McKay 2, B.Pedretti 1, M.Mckay 1, D.O'Halloran 1, N.Johns 1
BEST - Springbank: T.Finco, J.Thompson, J.Maher, B.Haintz, J.Curran, K.Maher; Hepburn: S.Tighe, J.Carrick, D.O'Halloran, B.Mckay, F.Anscombe, J.Wallesz
