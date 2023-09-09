How Ballarat rallied to help an eight-year-old reach her dream

It's hard to go a day in Ballarat and not scroll past an example on social media of people paying it forward.
Some are doing it incredibly tough, yet there are always people willing to put their hand in their own pocket to help others.
It's this kind of support that makes communities thrive.
This week, it was heartening to watch the groundswell of support for eight-year-old Anna Macak.
Anna has been playing the harp since the age of five and is studying for her bronze award through the Australian Music Examinations Board (AMEB). I'm no musician but I'm told this is no easy feat.
The award is a development program that supports and acknowledges someone's efforts as a developing musician or performer, with a requirement to be active in the community.
Her mum Sonia posted on Anna's behalf in a local Facebook group.
Knocked back by various organisations, Anna put the call out to the community for anyone who could give her an opportunity to play.
Dozens responded with offers, from activity groups to playgroups, childcare centres and nursing homes.
Reporter Michelle Smith spoke with Anna, who will perform her first children's concert on Tuesday.
The support from the community at grassroots level was nothing short of outstanding - people keen to see kids succeed and looking at ways to just make it happen.
It's what community is all about.
The AMEB award is about supporting young people to make a positive contribution to the performing arts community and no doubt Anna will inspire other young kids to have a go.
When we look at the challenges facing Ballarat children and youth, and there are many, we should be encouraging and celebrating any kids who are making positive contributions.
Empowering them and creating opportunities, will allow them to thrive.
Until next week,
- Emily Sweet
Acting managing editor
