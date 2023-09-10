Gordon and Springbank will meet in the Central Highlands Football League grand final for the second year in a row.
Reigning premier Gordon scraped into the season decider with a six-point win over Bungaree in a preliminary final at Buninyong on Sunday - breaking the hearts of the Demons.
Springbank had a slightly easier path into Saturday's grand final at Mars Stadium.
The Tigers earned an opportunity to make up for last year's grand final loss with a 16-point victory over Hepburn in a preliminary final at Learmonth on Saturday.
Each is expected to go into the grand final at full strength.
Gordon took the risk of playing coach Adam Toohey (shoulder) and Gerard Clifford (hamstring) off injuries which had threatened to end their seasons, with each getting through the game without any issues.
While everything ultimately fell into place for Springbank, it did get an injury scare with Kieran Maher in the second quarter.
Maher hurt an ankle in a tackle and was forced to spend extended time on the sidelines walking it out.
Although he was still favouring the ankle, Maher played out the game and coach Andrew Challis is confident the midfielder will be fit for the grand final.
Springbank is pursuing a sixth CHFL flag and first since going back-to-back in 2015-16.
OTHER NEWS
For Gordon, a second consecutive premiership would give it three.
Challis, who is in his second year as coach and already locked into for a third, said reaching last year's grand final had been a big achievement - being ahead of where he expected the Tigers to be.
"Making the grand final was huge." He said this year the achievement would be winning. "It's all about going one better."
Challis said in addition to the players being better for the experience of last year's grand final loss, he had also learned a great deal as a coach.
Here said there would be things the players who were in that team would do differently this time and he would as coach.
Toohey's main emotion after surviving a scare at the hands of Bungaree was relief.
"We played a long way off our best, but good teams find a way.
"Bungaree was probably the better team on the day, but credit to our boys for finding a way to win."
The scores were locked together for 10 minutes in the last quarter, with a Bungaree upset on the cards before Gordon edges its way clear.
Springbank 6.2 10.4 12.7 16.9 (105)
Hepburn 4.0 8.3 10.9 13.11 (89)
GOALS - Springbank: T.Finco 5, J.Thompson 3, S.Staunton 3, H.Twaits 2, C.Quinlan 1, B.Haintz 1, J.Maher 1; Hepburn: J.Carrick 5, Q.Butt 2, A.McKay 2, B.Pedretti 1, M.Mckay 1, D.O'Halloran 1, N.Johns 1
BEST - Springbank: T.Finco, J.Thompson, J.Maher, B.Haintz, J.Curran, K.Maher; Hepburn: S.Tighe, J.Carrick, D.O'Halloran, B.Mckay, F.Anscombe, J.Wallesz
Gordon 3.0 5.1 9.4 11.5 (71)
Bungaree 3.3 7.5 8.7 9.11 (65)
GOALS - Gordon: M.Nolan 2, Z.Ryan 2, T.Murphy 1, B.Sutcliffe 1, J.Clampit 1, C.Ascough 1, M.Griffiths 1, B.Griffiths 1, A.Toohey 1; Bungaree: J.Butler 5, J.Sardo 1, T.Elliott 1, I.Quick 1, J.Mahar 1
BEST - Gordon: M.Gunnell, T.Murphy, B.Frazer, H.Biggs, Z.Ryan, B.Sutcliffe; Bungaree: L.Thornton, T.Wakefield, M.Geary, B.Willian, B.Simpson, M.Lawless
