Springbank has for the second year running ended Hepburn's charge at a premiership in a Central Highlands Football League preliminary final.
The Tigers progressed to a second consecutive grand final with a 16-point win over the Burras at Learmonth on Saturday.
Springbank led for most of the day, although Hepburn was always a potential threat despite dropping off the pace on a few occasions.
The Tigers jumped away to a 33-point lead going into time-on in the second quarter, only to have the Burras cut this back to 13 by half-time.
Then after getting away to what looked like safety when Springbank led by 36 points after the first four goals of the last term, Hepburn again charged back with three majors of its own.
While the Burras did not get any closer than the final margin, Springbank admitted to getting a little nervous despite time being on its side.
OTHER NEWS
For the Mitch Banner-coached Hepburn, it was all about another lost opportunity.
The Burras made the big selection call to play veteran Andy McKay, who had not played since having surgery after suffering a debilitating leg injury at the end of July.
McKay made it through the game, but despite kicking two goals was unable to have the impact he so often has.
Hepburn's cause was also not helped with the loss of key forward/ruckman Jackson Hogan with a broken wrist early in the day, but the Burras still had their chances.
The knockout clash started as a shoot-out, with Springbank's Todd Finco and Hepburn's Jackson Carrick going head-to-head with three majors apiece early. Each would finish with five for the day.
However, it was Springbank which got the edge in the first stanza to lead by 14 points.
The Tigers charged away with the first four goals of the second term before Hepburn finally found a way to get some forward potency.
Although trailing, it was Hepburn which went to the main break with the spring in its step. The second half followed a similar pattern, with Hepburn being forced to chase the Tigers.
Outside the performances of Finco and Carrick, the ruck duel between CHFL best and fairest Sean Tighe and Springbank young gun Pat Glanford was one of the day's highlights.
The duo went at it all day, with the physical tussle leaving each spent at and full of admiration for each other.
Glanford said playing against the experienced Tighe was always a highlight, with the Hepburn big man providing him with advice in the heat of battle.
Tighe said Glanford had a big future and was always a challenge.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said preliminary finals were never easy with so much on the line and it was no surprise the win had come after a series of ebbs and waves.
Challis said he had highlighted to his players at half-time that Hepburn's second-quarter surge had been an example of what could happen when a side switched off in finals.
He is sure to repeat the message this week after a similar pattern late in the game.
"It's good to have that lesson today. We know we can't afford to do it in a grand final," Challis said.
"We didn't play our best, but got the job done."
Springbank has now won 15 games in a row - not losing since round three.
"We haven't taken a lot of notice of that and haven't talked about it. It's not something at the forefront of the mind."
Challis said all the Tigers were focused on was winning just one more game.
Springbank will follow their regular weekly routine in the lead up to the grand final, having had recovery on Sunday and with training to come on Tuesday and Thursday.
Springbank 6.2 10.4 12.7 16.9 (105)
Hepburn 4.0 8.3 10.9 13.11 (89)
GOALS - Springbank: T.Finco 5, J.Thompson 3, S.Staunton 3, H.Twaits 2, C.Quinlan 1, B.Haintz 1, J.Maher 1; Hepburn: J.Carrick 5, Q.Butt 2, A.McKay 2, B.Pedretti 1, M.Mckay 1, D.O'Halloran 1, N.Johns 1
BEST - Springbank : T.Finco, J.Thompson, J.Maher, B.Haintz, J.Curran, K.Maher; Hepburn: S.Tighe, J.Carrick, D.O'Halloran, B.Mckay, F.Anscombe, J.Wallesz
at Mars Stadium
SENIORS: Springbank v Gordon
RESERVES: Springbank v Newlyn
UNDER-18: Rokewood-Corindhap v Springbank
UNDER-15: Springbank v Rokewood-Corindhap
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.