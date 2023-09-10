Keen-eyed drivers spotted tiny little cameras at the corner of Dawson and Dana streets this week, just near Dana Street Primary School.
Put your tin-foil hat away - it wasn't a speed or phone camera, and it's definitely not a New World Order plot to enforce 10-minute city lockdowns and turn ratepayers into lizards, and anyone who tells you that should not be taken seriously.
Instead, it's something far more mundane.
A few years back, there were multiple crashes at that intersection, to the point where the primary school made a public appeal for a safety upgrade.
In 2021, they were successful in getting a federal Black Spot grant, and council built two "left-turn only" bits.
It means drivers can't go north-south along Dawson Street, and certainly can't turn right onto Dana Street.
The reasoning was that at busy times - like school pick-up and drop-off - drivers were trying to go across Dana Street but visibility was terrible, causing T-bone crashes and schoolchildren being taken to hospital.
Despite a few months with no incidents, more recently there was a crash where someone decided to ignore the signs saying "left-turn only".
Working with police, council's looking into troubled intersections across the city, particularly ones where drivers mysteriously ignore give-way or "left-turn only" signs, or just forget how a roundabout works.
Thus, the little cameras, on a conspicuous pole above the street sign.
The cameras were gone by Sunday, but they provoked something of a response on social media.
According to the City of Ballarat's infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall, council got a consultant to do a traffic survey.
"The traffic study was commissioned at the intersection to provide data for an accurate assessment of current traffic behaviour," she said in a statement.
It's not known how long the survey went for, what exactly was being tracked, or if we'll ever see the results.
There were also reports of a tiny camera near the Creswick Road roundabout, site of a bus crash last month.
The question will be whether these surveys will lead to anything - council can move somewhat quickly when pushed, like when it changed the traffic priority at the terrifying Gregory Street West-Ring Road intersection before its roundabout was built, or when speed humps got put in at Darling and Talbot streets in Redan after multiple crashes this year.
It's also worth noting that Raglan Street will soon get a roundabout at Dana Street as well, which will also change up traffic patterns.
Will the "left-turn only" concrete kerbing stay on Dawson Street? Watch this space, and remember, intersections don't cause crashes, drivers do, as the Facebook commentariat helpfully reminds us.
