The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat council reviewing WW2-era airport sheds

AF
By Alex Ford
September 11 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat airport's WWII-era sheds. File photo
Ballarat airport's WWII-era sheds. File photo

More changes and improvements could be coming to the Ballarat airport precinct, with council seeking to begin a "feasibility study" into the area's future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.