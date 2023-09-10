More changes and improvements could be coming to the Ballarat airport precinct, with council seeking to begin a "feasibility study" into the area's future.
The heritage-listed sheds next to the Ballarat airport owned by council, many dating back to World War 2, are almost all full of community groups grateful to have a home base.
Newer residents might be surprised to learn the Ballarat four-wheel-drive club, or woodworking guild, or model railway club are all based there, as well as competition venues for billiards and darts.
The sheds were home to soldiers and airmen training to be wireless gunners during the war, with a RAAF radio and radar training school - this history is recognised at the Ballarat Aviation Museum, which features a hangar full of planes, as well as the Ballarat Avro Anson Museum nearby.
While many of the sheds at the precinct next door to the aerodrome itself have been given a fresh coat of paint in recent years, there are still opportunities to improve the area for all users, according to council.
The City of Ballarat has released a tender for a consultant to "conduct a feasibility study on community facilities at the Ballarat airport," according to infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall.
"The study is designed to understand the current level of use and activation of the facilities by stakeholders and community groups at the site. It will focus solely on the community facilities at the airport, but not the commercial airport," she said in a statement.
"We see enormous potential in the future at the Ballarat Airport, which is vital to not only improve transport connections, but to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and assist business expansion for Ballarat and the region.
"It is important to conduct the feasibility study to gain an understanding into current issues, challenges and opportunities for improvement for the community facilities at the airport site."
The tender documents note the airport precinct "border(s) a significant identified growth area", and the new study will need a "clear actionable action plan" with "recommendations for changes to existing facilities," including safety and accessibility.
The plan would "prepare a framework that provides direction for the replacement, refurbishment or removal of existing facilities and construction of new".
None of the groups The Courier spoke to were aware of the feasibility study plan.
Right now, according to many of the current residents, the biggest problem is the rabbits.
"I reckon every rabbit in the airport is under our building, it's a wonder it doesn't fall into their burrows," Geoff Brooks said.
Mr Brooks is the president of the Ballarat Morris Minor Club, which has about 70 members.
The club is now based out of the former gatehouse accommodation, he said, and given the heritage considerations, he's not too worried about any potential changes coming from council.
"We're doing reasonably well, we've done some work ourselves, and spent our money doing it, we did a kitchen upgrade, things like that, put in a split system," he said.
"We've got a little bit of asbestos, not a lot, but there are signs up on the doors to say be careful."
Asbestos is a bigger problem for the Ballarat and District Model Railway Club nearby, which still has the material in its roof.
Secretary John McClure said if council's going to look into improving the precinct, that should be a top priority.
"We kept getting pushed aside - and it's not really worrying us at the moment because there are other places with leaking roofs," he said.
"It is all heritage, so they have to maintain it - they were going to repaint and fix it all up, so we haven't done much because we've been anticipating this would happen."
The Ballarat Aviation Museum's president Bob Brown said extra support would be welcomed, because "up until a few years ago, the airport was neglected for 30 years".
"They had the asset there and really ignored it - now they want to do something about it and they can't get any money, that's the bind they're in," he said.
"We haven't had any problems with it, they usually help us out if we need anything or need a bit of help, I couldn't complain - except for the holes in the road."
The Ballarat Woodworkers Guild has been based at the airport for about 40 years, and is continuing to add more equipment for its growing membership base, vice president Max Beechey said.
"They've put in new windows and painted it up the other year," he said.
"We're happy where we are, I hope there's no radical change - there's not much they can do, because they're under a heritage listing, they have to keep the outsides exactly as they are, but the insides are quite comfortable."
The final airport community facility feasibility study would need to be completed and approved for council to adopt by August or September 2024.
