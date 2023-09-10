If there were any doubts about the credentials of North Ballarat to win another premiership this season, they were put to bed in spectacular fashion in Saturday's second-semi final.
The 51-32 win over Redan was one of the more professional performances by the Roosters all season who dominated across all four quarters.
North Ballarat coach Annie McCartin said to qualify for another grand final was a weight off the back.
"We're there, it's what we've been chasing all season, so it's a wonderful feeling," she said.
"We had a little buffer in the first quarter and were able to keep building, but I thought Redan, they had some wonderful passages of play and put a lot of pressure on us, but our girls were able to work through it all and keep on building, they did a lovely job.
"Everyone did what was required and the result came together at the end."
McCartin said she was thrilled to get through the match unscathed, adding the team would come together later in the week to work on its game plan for whoever they will meet in the final.
Redan, courtesy of its victory over Sebastopol last week, now get another chance up against the winner of Darley versus Lake Wendouree in next weekend's preliminary final.
The Devils and the Lakers will meet in the preliminary final on Sunday afternoon.
