Another grand final appearance for Learmonth has tempered by what looked to be a series injury to wing defence Kaitlyn Balazic in the last minute of the last quarter.
After 59 minutes of pressure up and down the court, Learmonth finally had the match won when Balazic made the key intercept of the game, but just 30 seconds later she went down, clutching her lower leg and was carried off the court.
Coach Jordan O'Keefe said it was complete mixed emotions when the final whistle blew and his side was three goals ahead.
"We probably won't know until Monday, but we'd probably at this point concede she won't be playing next week," he said.
"I really was rapt to get through, it feels like a bit of a monkey off the back a little bit. It was a match where both teams matched really well.
MORE SPORT
"It was about riding momentum shifts, it's about the fourth game we've won like that. It's a real sign of a quality team, I was really impressed with how we went, we know we have high expectations.
"But like all human beings we have our down moments in games, so I'm just really, really proud of them all."
Learmonth will meet either Springbank or Daylesford in the grand final with those two teams to play in Sunday's preliminary final at Buninyong.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.