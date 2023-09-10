RSCPA's chief inspector has welcomed a decision to fine a Ballarat couple almost $200,000 on a string of animal cruelty charges linked to the operation of an illegal kitten breeding business.
At the Victorian County Court on Friday, Kon and Liudmilia Petropoulos were given $25,000 fines each and made to pay RSCPA's legal fees of $144,247.87 after being found guilty of almost 40 animal cruelty charges.
In 2020, the Ballarat couple were found to have kept 27 cats and kittens in cramped and unsanitary conditions and in various states of ill health.
They also sold sick kittens to several people, who then had to seek veterinary treatment for conditions including ring worm, feline chlamydia and different infections.
At Friday's sentencing hearing Judge Anne Hassan called the conditions "squalid", and said the pair had shown a "complete lack of remorse" for their offending.
RSCPA Victoria's chief inspect Michael Stagg said the animal welfare agency, which brought the charges forward, welcomed Friday's ruling.
"It's a very strong sentence imposed by the judge, a very considered sentence," he said.
"We think that the ruling sends a really strong message, not only to these two offenders but also to the other potential offenders."
Mr Stagg said the investigation into the couple, who had previously faced $100,000 in fines for earlier animal cruelty abuses, began as the result of a tip off from the community.
The couple were found to have been keeping cats to breed, and then handing them over to people in public spaces, such as cark parks and supermarkets.
"We really rely on the public to be our eyes and ears in the community. Like all of our investigations that started from that, a member of the public calls the RSPCA on our phone, goes our website and lodges a report," he said.
"We are determined to stamp out this practice in Victoria, we will catch you and we will make sure that people are held accountable in the courts, as these people were today."
In addition, the Petropoulos' were placed on community corrections orders requiring 200 hours unpaid community work, and given banning orders preventing the ownership, breeding and rearing of cats for 10 years.
Mr Stagg said the RSPCA had other investigations into the couple, and other matters progressing through the courts.
He said the take home message from the verdict was for anyone looking to buy a pet to keep a look out for warning signs of animal abuse.
"The primary key message coming out of this is that the sale of animals in a public place is illegal in Victoria," he said.
"If anyone who is trying to sell you an animal asks to make that exchange in a public place of any sort - that might be a McDonalds or supermarket car park, that is unlawful.
"The reason it is unlawful is that those people are more often than not hiding something about how those animals were bred."
More information on ethical pet buying can be found at rscpavic.org.
The RSPCA also operates a 24-hour animal cruelty reporting hotline on 9224 2222.
