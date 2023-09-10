The Courier
Kaitlyn Ashmore returns to Ballarat to lead Hawthorn to AFLW win

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 10 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Ballarat's homecoming AFLW star Kaitlyn Ashmore has shrugged off a fierce bump late in the second quarter to lead her young Hawks to a thrilling win over the Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

