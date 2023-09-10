Ballarat's homecoming AFLW star Kaitlyn Ashmore has shrugged off a fierce bump late in the second quarter to lead her young Hawks to a thrilling win over the Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Ashmore led from the front, picking up 19 possessions and the most amount of metres gained on the ground with 404m as Hawthorn won a topsy-turvy encounter 6.10 (46) to 5.9 (39) in front of a healthy crowd.
Both teams had chances throughout the contest, with the Hawks kicking the final three goals of the match, sealing the win through a Greta Bodey snap with just on three minutes remaining in the contest.
The Hawks led by nine points at the main change, but the Bulldogs - stung after last week's big loss to Geelong - rallied in the third quarter with goals from Gabrielle Newton, Sarah Hartwig and Brianna McFarlane which helped them open up an 11-point lead.
MORE SPORT
But a late major to Bodey gave the inaccurate Hawks some hope at the last change with a Bridie Hipwell goal putting them in front midway through the final term.
The Hawks opened up an eight-point lead with just on three minutes to go and the Bulldogs had multiple chances, a set shot from 30m that fell short and another two touched on the line as the Hawks hung on to celebrate their first win of the season.
The Bulldogs will need to regroup after a disappointing start to the year. At 0-2, they can't afford many more slip-ups if they are to play finals again this year.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.