World Suicide Prevention Day: community gathers for Kayde at Lake Wendouree

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 10 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:15pm
Kayde's grandmother Bronwyn Forbes. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat teenager Kayde Cooper has been remembered as a "beautiful" and "one-of-a-kind" boy at a suicide prevention event in his honour at Lake Wendouree on Sunday.

