Ballarat teenager Kayde Cooper has been remembered as a "beautiful" and "one-of-a-kind" boy at a suicide prevention event in his honour at Lake Wendouree on Sunday.
Crowds gathered by the lake on the chilly Sunday morning for a nine-kilometre walk around the lake - nine kilometres for the nine Australians who die every day by suicide.
The event fell on World Suicide Prevention Day, and the eight month anniversary of Kayde's tragic passing.
Kayde's grandmother Bronwyn Forbes, who organised the event and held fundraising efforts in the lead up, said she was touched by the Ballarat community's kindness.
Ms Forbes was joined by Kayde's friends and family in rattling tins outside of Ballarat stores to raise money for mental health service LifeLine.
The group had a goal of raising $5000, which they had passed on the day.
"It's emotional. I am happy with the turn up so far, and we have just gone over the $5000 mark so we are pretty amazed," Ms Forbes said.
About 60 people came out to the lake for the event, many of which had their own story about a loved one taking their own life.
"I think they are all here for the same reason, Kayde played an important part in all of their lives," Ms Forbes said.
"I am happy with our role, and I just hope that it helps other families to not go through what we went through.
"I am sure he (Kayde) is looking down at us all having a bit of a giggle, especially his sister who is walking with us."
In the process of raising funds for Kayde's cause, Ms Forbes she had met many in the community who were in similar situations.
"When I was out collecting, people who had been in the same situation used those two words, 'if only'. It is two words that we have to change to 'we can help'. The words 'if only' really ring out," Ms Forbes said.
"It is so hard to get young ones help. They are not within the age group, which is a real problem. They need help straight away, not three or six months down the track."
According to LifeLine data, about nine Australians take their life every day - more than double the national road toll - 75 per cent of whom are male.
Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians between the ages of 15 and 44, with people in rural populations two times more likely to take their own life than their city counterparts.
Ballarat's suicide rate remains stubbornly one of the highest in the nation - and the city loses males to suicide about one-third higher than the national average, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data has shown.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
