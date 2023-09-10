Bus shelters have been removed at the troubled Little Bridge Street bus stop, as council works to stop anti-social behaviour from threatening residents.
Spotted on Sunday morning, one shelter remains at the western side, next to the Ballarat Senior Citizens Centre, with concrete still drying on the now-empty eastern side.
Last week, the City of Ballarat warned works would begin to get rid of the bus shelter, which it labelled as "redundant", after consultation with Victoria Police.
Other upgrades including new shelters, landscaping, outdoor dining spaces, and improved CCTV and pedestrian crossing opportunities are expected to start over the next 12 months, partly funded by the state government.
"The problem in the Little Bridge Street area is unfortunately created by a minority that impacts the entire city's use of the area," Inspector Jason Templar said in a media release.
Bridge Mall traders have previously identified the bus interchange as the reason the the entire precinct is perceived as "unsafe", and in the past 12 months, there have been fights, a stabbing, a machete attack, and ongoing harassment of passers-by.
The full Bridge Mall upgrade, which includes installing a new road through the mall and blocking Grenville Street to south-bound traffic, is currently under construction.
Meanwhile, it's understood traders at Norwich Plaza, which is now under new ownership, are expected to have fully left the building by the end of the year before redevelopment works begin.
