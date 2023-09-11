Lucy Stephan and Kat Werry have helped steer the Australian women's fours boat into the Paris Olympics after a fifth placing at the World Rowing Championships which have wrapped up in Serbia.
The boat with Olympic gold medalist Stephan, Werry, Giorgia Patten and Sarah Hawe finished fifth in the final held at the weekend.
The race was won by The Netherlands in a time of six minutes 41.82 seconds with the crew from Romania in second in 6:43.29, Great Britain third in 6:44.31 and the United States in fourth in 6:47.39.
The Australian crew was less than a second behind in fifth in 6:48.23.
OTHER NEWS
The goal of the World Championships was for Australia to qualify as many boats as possible into next year's Olympic Games.
All the boats from the final, plus the winner of the B final earn an automatic Olympic berth.
The result means that there will be a women's four on the starting blocks regardless of the team, with the final team to be selected closer to the Olympics.
