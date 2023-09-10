THE Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls season has come to an end in the quarter finals, no match for the rampaging Dandenong Stingrays in the Coates Talent League.
The Rebels were held to just one scoring shot on the day, early in the first quarter, going down 9.11 (65) to 0.1 (1) to end their season in a disappointing way.
It was a tough end to the season for the team which has shown plenty of promise at times this year, but they were no match for the powerful Stingrays opponents, who controlled the contest most of the day.
The Rebels were competitive in the first quarter, conceding just the one goal, but it was the second term where the floodgates opened up for the Stingrays as two goals in the first three minutes, then another two towards the end of the term saw them out by 32 points at half-time.
Again the Rebels knuckled down to the task in the third quarter, not allowing the opposition to get away, but every time the GWV Rebels went forward, the last kick proved problematic as it either hit the ground or landed in the arms of one of their opponents who had set up the ground well.
The Rebels won six games throughout the season, including three of its last five heading into the finals showdown, but ran out of steam against a powerful opponent who finished the home-and-away season in third position and looks set to be one of the teams to beat over the rest of the finals series.
For the Rebels, Millie Lang finished off her consistent season, leading all players on the ground with 26 disposals while Molly Walton did her AFLW Draft hopes no harm finishing with 23 possessions and five tackles, her fourth game in the past five over 20 touches.
Dandenong Stingrays 1.2, 5.3, 6.7, 9.11 (65) def GWV Rebels 0.1, 0.1, 0.1, 0.1 (1)
