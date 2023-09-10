"I look forward to working, not walking."
Those were the words of Ballarat refugee advocate Neil Para, who on Sunday completed an over 1000km walk from Ballarat to Sydney to shine a light on refugee issues.
Mr Para, his wife and the children have been living in Australia for more than a decade after fleeing civil war in Sri Lanka, faced with uncertainty of living life without a visa.
However, on Sunday the uncertainty was laid to rest, as the Para family were granted permanent residency as he completed his state-crossing effort.
"I am glad and grateful. My family feels humbled," Mr Para said in a statement.
"We hope all will be free one day. We promise that we will contribute to Australia. Refugees have a lot to give."
Mr Para left Ballarat on August 1, bound for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's electorate offices in Marrickville.
In hand was a petition, organised with assistance from the Union of Australian Refugees, asking to help the estimated 10,000 refugees across the country trapped in "limbo" as they are unable to apply for any form of bridging visa.
Assisting Mr Para on his journey across the border was a network of refugee advocacy groups in towns and cities along the way, providing him with accommodation, support vehicles, company and encouragement.
Rural Australians for Refugees Ballarat convener Margret O'Donnell has known the Para family since they first arrived in Ballarat and provided them support throughout the walk.
She said she took pleasure in watching Mr Para cross the finish line following a decade of hardships.
"It is a tremendous effort. He started off with blisters for a few days, but eventually they healed up. I think he has had very good support along the way," Ms O'Donnell said.
"He is a determined man and did what he could to bring that message to the public. He has done a great effort of walking."
Another admirer of Mr Para was former athlete and Liberal MP Pat Famer, who was in Ballarat on Sunday for a Yes vote event.
Mr Famer said he had been following Mr Para's effort closely, even walking with him for a section of the journey during which he gave him a fresh pair of walking shoes.
"One of the greatest things about this country and one of the things we pride ourselves on is the fact that an individual can make a difference, and that an individual counts for something in this country," Mr Famer said.
"He has been prepared to stand up for what he believes in as far as refugees rights are concerned, and that can only be applauded.
"He is showing what we admire in all Australians, by doing that.
"He is probably more Australian than most, through his actions rather than his words."
His change.org petition had around 11,000 names when Mr Para left Ballarat - and as he crossed the line, he had almost 20,000.
