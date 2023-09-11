Gordon has earned a tilt at a second Central Highlands Football League premiership in as many years.
The Eagles will again face Springbank, but only after getting the fright of their life against Bungaree in a preliminary final at Buninyong on Sunday.
Gordon fell in by six points after the scores were all square for 10 minutes in the last quarter.
Connor Ascough finally broke the deadlock with a goal in the 17th minute and then Zack Ryan backed it up with his second of the day.
Isaac Quick put extra time back on the cards when he replied with a major at the 29-minute mark, but that would be the last play of the day as Bungaree's brave campaign came to an end.
Bungaree dominated early, with John Butler kicking the first three goals of the day on his way to five.
It took a free kick down field to allow Tye Murphy to get the Eagles on the scoreboard late in the first term.
This freed them up and with four unanswered goals they worked their back.
Bungaree led by 16 points at half-time, but it was a more vibrant and harder-running Gordon which emerged after the main break.
The Demons answered the challenge until the Eagles finally wore them down.
Each side was forced to make a change on the morning of the match, with Dylan Anderson replacing an ill Jaymes Gorman for Gordon and Chris Cowan (back) replaced by Jesse Gallagher for Bungaree.
Bungaree captain Andrew Milroy was hampered by ankle trouble for most of the day.
Gordon 3.0 5.1 9.4 11.5 (71)
Bungaree 3.3 7.5 8.7 9.11 (65)
GOALS - Gordon: M.Nolan 2, Z.Ryan 2, T.Murphy 1, B.Sutcliffe 1, J.Clampit 1,C.Ascough 1, M.Griffiths 1, B.Griffiths 1, A.Toohey 1; Bungaree: J.Butler 5, J.Sardo 1, T.Elliott 1, I.Quick 1, J.Mahar 1
BEST: Gordon: M.Gunnell, T.Murphy, B.Frazer, H.Biggs, Z.Ryan, B.Sutcliffe; Bungaree: L.Thornton, T.Wakefield, M.Geary, B.Willian, B.Simpson, M.Lawless
at Mars Stadium
SENIORS: Springbank v Gordon
RESERVES: Springbank v Newlyn
UNDER-18: Rokewood-Corindhap v Springbank
UNDER-15: Springbank v Rokewood-Corindhap
