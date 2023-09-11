All the stats from week two of finals | BFNL Stats HQ

Every week, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from the first week of finals below.
You can search for specific players using the tables, which are sorted by disposals.
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to The Courier throughout the entire season.
Darley 14.5 (89) d North Ballarat 3.10 (28)
DARLEY STATS
NORTH BALLARAT STATS
East Point 13.8 (86) d Melton 13.5 (85)
MELTON STATS
EAST POINT STATS
