A final minute game breaker from Billy Mroczkowski has sent Forest into the Ballarat District Soccer Association Division 1 grand final, denying Vikings a chance to defend their title.
Forest came from 3-1 down after 56 minutes to force the game into extra time after goals from Adrian Curtain in the 59th minute, his second of the contest, and Michael Lockyear just 10 minutes later.
All square at 3-3 at full-time, the match looked set for a penalty shoot-out until Mroczkowski's miracle winner in the 120th and final minute of the contest.
The result means its Forest who will clash with Ballarat North United Black for the premiership next weekend.
The two sides have met twice this season, Ballarat North United Black too strong in round seven, winning 4-1 and they backed it up in round 16 to win 3-1, setting up the win with three goals in the first half.
Forest will be full of confidence though, having finally seen off Vikings to qualify for the decider.
Leading into the match it appeared Vikings would have the measure giving the sides played each other in the final round of the season and on that occasion it was a 3-0 win to the team from Sebastopol, but with Forest having now seen off their nemesis in the penultimate game of the season, the confidence will be high in the green machine camp.
In the women's competition, Ballarat North United qualified for a tilt at the title with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Forest Rangers.
United led for most of the second half after a 58th minute opener from Megan Brennan, but a 88th minute equaliser from Tiarlah Anstis looked set to take the game into extra time.
But that was until Lily McLean stepped up in stoppage time to send her team through to the decider.
United will clash with arch-rivals Vikings in the grand final. These two sides know each other very well with Vikings winning the qualifying final clash just two weeks ago 2-1 thanks to a 92nd minute
Division 1 - Ballarat North United Black v Forest
Division 2 - Vikings v Creswick
Women's - Vikings v Ballarat North United
Under 15-16s - Creswick Maroon v Creswick White
Under 13s - Ballarat Red v Creswick
Under 12s - Ballarat Red v Bacchus Marsh
