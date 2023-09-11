The Courier
Home/Video/Animal

Knox win State League 2 preliminary final, set up WestVic grand final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 11 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the majority of the State League 2 season, it has seemed likely that WestVic would meet Knox in the decider and it has now come to pass with Knox winning through to next weekend's grand final on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.