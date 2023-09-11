For the majority of the State League 2 season, it has seemed likely that WestVic would meet Knox in the decider and it has now come to pass with Knox winning through to next weekend's grand final on Sunday night.
Knox's 2-0 win over St Bedes on Sunday night sets up the dream grand final between the two sides that have rarely been able to be separated this season.
The two sides have met three times. The two regular season matches ended in draws while WestVic got the better of Knox in the qualifying final, winning 3-1.
On that occasion it was a dominant first half from the home side that set up the win, opening up a two-goal lead at half time.
The grand final will be played at the State Hockey Centre in Carlton with a day and time still to be determined by Hockey Victoria.
The WestVic reserves have also qualified for the grand final and will clash with Frankston after Frankston defeated Craigieburn 4-2 in the preliminary final.
