In a show of cross-party solidarity in support of The Voice campaign, Ballarat federal MP Catherine King greeted former Liberal MP Pat Famer as he arrived in Ballarat on Sunday.
Mr Famer is part way through a six-month ultramarathon around Australia, where he says he is "pressing the flesh" and "having discussions" with people about the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.
"The biggest problem is that we need to close the gap. It doesn't matter whether people are naysayers or whether they are on board with the Yes vote," Mr Famer said.
"Everybody agrees that the system that has been in place to this point simply isn't working. It is not addressing the problems, it is not addressing education, mortality rates, the housing issues in these communities.
"I have seen many, many places where so simply things can be turned around, if we just take the time to actually listen to our First Nations people. That is why a voice is so important. A voice from communities right around Australia."
In his effort to circle the nation, Mr Famer has ran about 11,200km, with an ultimate goal of 14,500km, visiting "countless" cities and towns.
On Sunday Mr Famer made a 60km trip from Bacchus Marsh to Ballarat and was greeted by a contingent of Yes campaigners lining Doveton Street with placards in hand.
At the event, Ms King spoke on the importance of cross-party solidarity for the Yes vote.
"If you want an example about why it is truly not about party politics, both Pat and I served together in parliament in opposite side of the chambers," Ms King said.
"There are people of good heart, who have different political parties than the one I belong to, who are out and making a real difference.
"We really know that this is the best chance we have got to recognise First Nations people in our constitution by listening and by getting better outcomes."
It comes after former Liberal prime minister Tony Abbott visited Ballarat to spruik the No campaign at an event at the Ballarat Yacht Club.
Mr Famer said he was "sorry that I wasn't here at exactly the same time", and drew parallels between The Voice referendum and the 2007 apology to the stolen generation.
"In the lead up to the 2007 election... we were being briefed by all of these great minds, lawyers, who were telling us that if we apologised to the stolen generation - all of those children who were taken away from their families and parents - that it would cost this nation billions of dollars," Mr Famer said.
"We were also told that it would cost people their farms, it would cost people their homes, and that it would be a catastrophe for this nation.
"It did not cost us one cent in compensation. It did not cost us our farms or our homes. Nothing changed, the sun still came up and the sky didn't fall in.
"Yet I see both the National party and the Liberal party are using that exact same rhetoric at this point in time. Telling everybody that they are going to lose their sovereignty, lose their farms and lose their houses."
The most recent Resolve Political Monitor survey, published in Nine newspapers on Monday, showed 43 per cent of voters supported a plan to enshrine an Indigenous voice into the constitution, down 20 percentage points from a year ago.
The percentage of Australians in favour of the referendum has dropped for the fifth month in a row and since the last survey Victoria has flipped to a majority 'no' state, leaving Tasmania the only jurisdiction left in the 'yes' camp.
For the voice to succeed, the 'yes' campaign will require more than 50 per cent of the vote across the nation and in four of the six states.
Australians will go to the polls on October 14, and be asked a single "yes" or "no" question, namely:
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
For more information, visit https://www.aec.gov.au/referendums/.
- With AAP
