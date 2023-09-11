The Courier
Home/Video/Animal
Transport

Final asphalting works on Ballarat-Maryborough Road and Western Freeway interchange

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 12 2023 - 10:35am, first published September 11 2023 - 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Finishing touches on works at the Western Freeway interchange in Miners Rest will commence in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.