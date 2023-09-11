Finishing touches on works at the Western Freeway interchange in Miners Rest will commence in September.
Final asphalting works at the Ballarat-Maryborough Road and freeway interchange will occur between September 17 and 18.
From 7pm September 17 to 5am September 18, Ballarat-Maryborough Road (Howe Street) will close between Normlyttle Parade and the Western Freeway interchange to prepare the road pavement for the asphalt works.
People travelling northbound along Ballarat-Maryborough Road can use the following detours:
To Miners Rest
To Melbourne
To Beaufort / Sunraysia Highway / Miners Rest
People travelling southbound along Ballarat-Maryborough Road can use the following detours:
The Western Freeway exit and entry ramps will also close during this time.
People exiting the Western Freeway can continue along and exit on the Midland Highway ramp.
The off ramps will also be closed from 7am to 5pm on September 18 to September 22, while asphalting and line marking works are completed.
Lane closures at the roundabout will also be in place, with through traffic between Howe Street and Learmonth Road to be maintained.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
People travelling north along Ballarat-Maryborough Road can use the following detours:
People travelling south along Ballarat-Maryborough Road can use the following detours:
Anyone looking to exit the Western Freeway will have to use the Midland Highway.
Crews will be on site between 7am and 6pm on Monday to Friday. Some weekend and night work may be required.
Traffic management measures, including 40km/h speed limits and lane closures will be in place during the works.
The construction of a new roundabout through the Western Freeway - Ballarat-Maryborough Road interchange was prompted by an increase in residential growth in the Ballarat West Economic Zone.
In the five-year period between 2015 and the end of 2019, the intersection was the site of four crashes, resulting in seven people being injured.
Work began on the site in early 2023, with the new roundabout opened to traffic in May.
