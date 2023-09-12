It's been the story of the Central Highlands Netball League season and now there's the very real prospect of the fairytale ending to a remarkable club comeback.
Daylesford, less than 40 games after returning to the A Grade competition, is playing off in the grand final for the first time in history.
The Bulldogs will line-up in the last game of the season, against the powerhouse of Learmonth, which is gunning for its first premiership since 2018.
What a season it has been for the Bulldogs, a season which saw them go 14 weeks before their first loss.
Coach Carly Post knew early on that she had a side capable of matching it with the best, but admits it was beyond her dreams to reach the final day of the year.
"I knew in the first game there was something happening," she said. "We played Gordon and we beat them by about as much as they beat us in the first game last year.
"I was like 'okay, there's something here', we had that match against Clunes the following week where we had a lot of players out and we got a draw there, but I always felt we were going to go well.
"We had those narrow wins over Rokewood-Corindhap, Springbank, Beaufort all in that run. We ended up going 14 weeks without a loss."
But there's been a few nervous moments in recent weeks. Back-to-back losses against Buninyong and Newlyn in the final two games saw them drop from second to fourth. They only hung onto the double chance by the skin of their teeth thanks to Rokewood-Corindhap holding off Beaufort in the final game of the season by just three goals.
As the finals dawned, a defeat by Learmonth in the qualifying final had a few doubters. After three successive losses, suddenly Beaufort loomed large as the Bulldogs faced the very real prospect of going out in straight sets.
But a sturdy 10-goal win in the semi-final, remarkably the club's first ever finals win. was backed up by a come-from-behind, three-goal win over Springbank in Sunday's thrilling preliminary final, setting up this week's decider.
With the under-13s also qualifying for their own day in the sun, it promises to be a huge day for Daylesford as it chases first netball titles.
Post said she was overwhelmed at the prospect of the team performing on the biggest day of the year.
"We're really excited to win or lose, what it means for the club going forward," she said to The Courier after Sunday's win.
"I keep coming back to the fact that we're still a new team, we've really only been together since the start of the season, I'm so proud of what the club as a whole has been able to achieve."
The Bulldogs have fallen both times to Learmonth this year, but Post said the grand final would be a completely different game.
"Form is nothing, every game is a new game now, we're confident we've hit our straps at the right time and I'm certain it will be much closer next week," she said.
Club president Carson White said he had already started reflecting on the season and what the club had managed to achieve in just two years.
"I actually sent Carly a text this week thinking about that," he said.
"Three years ago we had B and C we had to asked the league form an abstention from playing A Grade because we couldn't find a coach.
"It was Carly who reached out to us saying that she had a desire to coach in Daylesford once her Geelong Amateur career was over.
"The last two years she has been her working her butt off to get the team where it is today.
"Whatever happens on Saturday would be the cherry on top, to make the final is massive, from our perspective we've achieved something we only ever dreamed could be possible."
MORE SPORT
It will not just be the senior grade taking to the court with the under-13 A Grade also playing off in the grand final where they will meet Gordon.
"The under 13s are a really talented young group of netballers," White said.
"As the president the biggest thing you can look towards is the junior program, both football and netball.
"Our junior programs are getting stronger. For us, we've been fortunate to have good coaches in those areas. It's where you build those to become your senior club.
"For us, that's what i'm most excited about, the future is looking so exciting.
"It all starts with AusKick or NetSetGo, getting kids into the program, it's really hard to get good coaches, and it all starts with them, their skill set and capabilities have been exceptional."
White said the support had been enormous throughout the finals and he hopes for a big turn-out of red, white and blue at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
"I'm a Collingwood supporter and they always say that support at the MCG is worth two or three goals. I've got no doubt that support at the weekend got us across the line," he said.
"We've got a big week planned at the club, win or lose we'll all get together and celebrate on Saturday night what has been a phenomenal year. It'll be a big weekend regardless of what happens.
"It's the back end of the club, those are the people that give you your culture and a chance of success and we couldn't achieve what we have without them."
GK - Carly Post
GD - Lydia Hasler-Betts
WD - Sam Whelan (c)
C - Ashlee O'Connor
WA - Jacqui Hibberd
GA - Romy Streat
GS - Peta Fay
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.