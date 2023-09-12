The Courier
Home/Video/Breaking
Preview

Daylesford in its first ever Central Highlands A grade grand final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 13 2023 - 5:12pm, first published September 12 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been the story of the Central Highlands Netball League season and now there's the very real prospect of the fairytale ending to a remarkable club comeback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.