Ballarat weddings of 2023

It's wedding season and The Courier is re-launching its weddings gallery, publishing your wedding photos online and in the print edition.
In March, Ballarat wedding event operator, Laura Feldman, of Ivory Haus, told The Courier weddings were in full throttle post COVID-19, throwing many unwritten rules out the window.
She said new wedding trends included:
Ooh La Lemonade owner Paige Phelan specialises in boutique event hire with a vintage twist and said there were couples now being strategic about what was important.
"There are couples who are not inviting as many people and creating exactly what they want to create - instead of inviting 200 guests with most of the budget on food and drinks, they can really choose where they want that extra money to go," Ms Phelan said.
The Courier wants to hear from couples who did something different from their wedding, and those who opted for the more traditional.
To have your wedding featured, submit your photo and details via the form.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.