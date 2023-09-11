Book Week inspiration counts.
Sonika's PopCon cosplay judges Anna Milton and Shannon Craggill said as long as people are dressing up in characters, they are a chance to make a winning impact in the event's big return.
PopCon is about celebrating the popular culture scene in Ballarat with market stalls, workshops and demonstrations. The event, which has been in hiatus since the pandemic, is best known for its safe and inclusive cosplay, encouraging people to dress up as their characters from comics, television, film, video games and anime - or books.
"Japanese media has become a lot more popular and a lot more people have been getting into cosplay from COVID [lockdowns] and getting into the conventions," Ms Milton said. "This is a good first time to see if you like it - especially for people who don't want to go to the big events in Melbourne with thousands of people. Ballarat is a chance to expand your horizons and get out of your comfort zone."
PopCon launched in Ballarat in 2017 and built a strong following to more than 1000 participants by 2019.
Hosted by City of Ballarat's youth-led FreeZA, the event allows the Sonika committee hands-on experience to lead and stage
This year's event in Barkly Square will feature a chill out section for people if they feel overwhelmed or want to hang out and do some drawing.
Sonika volunteer V said it was great to have PopCon back in Ballarat, especially for those who might have never been to a similar event.
"It's such a great thing for the community to have it local and for people to get out an meet like-minded people who live locally," V said. "As someone who attends Comic-Con, it's good to have a smaller local event."
PopCon is helpd during the Victorian Youth Fest, a month-long celebration across the state to highlight contributions and achievements of young people.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was great to tap into a wide-ranging audience with so many different ways to get involved.
"it's great to see young people as a driving force of youth services and events," Cr Hudson said. "I'm looking forward to the colour and vibrancy with young people connecting to comics and anime - it's going to be lots of fun."
PopCon is at Barkly Square, Ballarat East, on September 16 from 10am to 5pm.
