Books in Ballarat will make a big difference to young Indigenous children in remote communities as Federation University hosts its annual Great Book Swap.
The university libraries at Mount Helen and the SMB campus in the Ballarat CBD are holding the book swap for university staff, students and the general public to raise funds for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.
Librarian Allison Hadfield said both libraries were open to the public not just for the book swap, but at any time.
"The idea is you bring your books in you don't want any more, donate them, and any book you take we ask you to give a donation to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation," she said.
"They work with remote Indigenous communities with literacy programs ... and they get popular books printed in First Nation languages as well ... as making sure they are culturally appropriate books they send through."
The goal of the university's Great Book Swap, which runs at both campuses until September 15 in conjunction with Federation University's Aboriginal Education Centre, is to raise $1000 for the ILF and they have already hit more than $400.
READ MORE:
Ms Hadfield said the annual book swap, held for about five years, was always well supported through the university and they were keen for the public to get more involved.
"It is at the university but it's open to everybody. Our libraries here at Mount Helen and SMB are open to the community and we have free community memberships as well," she said.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.