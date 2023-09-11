A display home owned by Ballarat's troubled builder, Bond Homes, is expected to sell at auction for less than the build price.
The three-bedroom transportable home cost about $379,000 to build, according to the Bond Homes website.
However Buxton Ballarat listing agent Mark Nunn said he expected the sale price to be about $300,000.
"We expect the sale price to be somewhere around $300,000 but people are welcome to come and bid on it," Mr Nunn said.
"It's going to be sold on the day. It's an administration sale so we're going to be selling it."
Bond Homes entered voluntary administration on July 31 after almost 35 years of building transportable homes, including granny flats, bungalows and park cabins.
It left 21 people without jobs, 21 incomplete houses and another 40 people with preliminary paperwork but no construction.
The Courier has previously reported voluntary administrators said more than $2.1 million was owed to a variety of creditors including staff, suppliers, subcontractors and homebuyers.
A creditor's report was released at the end of August.
The display home, which was also a site office, is located at the company's Ring Road factory in Mitchell Park.
The property is now in the hands of the landlord.
Mr Nunn said it was up to the buyer of the display home to remove to their own property at their own expense.
He said he had received good interest in the home and it was a good opportunity for the purchaser.
The weatherboard home has a spacious open-plan living area that seamlessly integrates the kitchen, dining and living spaces.
The kitchen is complete with modern appliances and ample storage, while the master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom.
The auction will be held on Friday, September 22, at 12pm.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.