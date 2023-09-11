A new school to support secondary students who are at risk or have disengaged with education will open in Ballarat next year.
St Joseph's Special Assistance School will open its fourth campus from the start of the 2024 school year, on the site of the former Humffray Street State School (Ballarat Primary School) in Bakery Hill.
Construction is currently underway to prepare the building, which has been vacant for years, for up to 120 students in its first year.
The historic 1875 red brick building closed as a school in 1992 before it was sold. For many years the building housed an antiques centre, and in 2021 its owners opened an expressions of interest process for use of the building as offices or a medical centre.
At the time the school building, where former Prime Minister Sir Robert Menzies was taught, also had council approval for development of a boutique hotel.
Edmund Rice Education Australia, the governing body of St Patrick's College, runs the St Joseph's Special Assistance School which has existing campuses in North Melbourne, Geelong and Colac.
EREA Victoria director of special assistance schools Chloe Hand said the new St Joseph's Special Assistance School Ballarat campus would cater for young people and their families who had experienced significant and complex challenges and needed to re-engage in education with support, understanding and a tailored response.
The school will offer long term secondary school programs, including the VCE - Vocational Major and each classroom has a teacher and a youth worker to support students. Goals are set for both curriculum and wellbeing, and students have a voice in how the access learning through negotiation and academic goals.
"This wonderful new place of learning will be a welcome addition to the Ballarat community and will encourage young people to flourish in their own unique ways," Ms Hand said.
"At St Joseph's, we are committed to providing meaningful educational pathways for young people who, for whatever reason, have been disenfranchised from mainstream education.
"The ethos of St Joseph's Ballarat is all about providing opportunities for students to participate in a flexible learning environment that improves learning outcomes, nurtures relationships and builds authentic connections with the young people themselves, their families and the community."
EREA has begun recruiting to staff the new school with hopes a campus principal will begin work during term four.
"You will lead a team of professional and dedicated teaching staff, youth workers and support staff who are committed to providing educational pathways for young people who have been disenfranchised from mainstream education," the job advertisement specifies.
The school is also advertising for teachers, youth workers, a kitchen coordinator, and an administration officer.
