Katrina Nitschke boasts 20 years of experience in cultural tourism and significant board experience. With a background in strategy, business transformation and brand development, she has led strategies to drive visitor growth for major attractions, including the South Australian Museum and the Botanic Gardens of South Australia, and currently serves as Deputy CEO at Sovereign Hill. Her governance experience spans government and private sector boards and committees, including the Ballarat Regional Tourism Board. Holding an MBA from Adelaide Uni, Katrina brings a strong financial perspective to her leadership roles and has played a key role in strategic planning and development in previous positions. She also has a proven track record in driving visitation through marketing and product development.

