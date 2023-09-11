A WEALTH of tourism and hospitality leadership has been unveiled at the helm of the region's revamped tourism body.
Kryal Castle boss Bart Hamilton, Sovereign Hill deputy chief executive Katrina Nitschke, hotelier and Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club president Tim Canny and former Committee for Ballarat chief executive Melanie Robertson, now a pub owner and Grampians New Energy leader, have been appointed as directors to Tourism Midwest Victoria's board.
They will serve with RACV Resort manager Bowen Kress, best known for his work at the Sands in Torquay, and former Victorian Tourism and Major Events Minister John Pandazopoulos, as chairmanager, in the industry partnership.
Tourism Midwest Victoria is positioned to promote heritage and attractions for the visitor economy in the region across Ballarat and into the shires of Pyrenees, Moorabool, Golden Plains (south of Ballarat to Rokewood) and Hepburn (Creswick and Clunes).
The organisation announced the board in its inaugural annual general meeting on September 11.
The board's primary role will be to oversee a seven-year Destination Management Plan to serve as a road map for enhancing visitor experiences and uniting community visions.
Workshops to shape the DMP have been held across the region earlier this month.
Tourism Midwest Victoria chairman John Pandazopolous, who led the government's delivery of the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games, looked forward to leading this new tourism era.
"The passion and knowledge of the appointed industry partner board directors will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the success of our board and organisation, as well as the growth and prosperity of Midwest Victoria as a premier tourism destination," Mr Pandazopolous said.
"Together, we will chart the course for the region's tourism industry, aiming to create transformative experiences that captivate visitors and encourage them to extend their stay while ensuring sustainability and lasting impact."
Tim Canny is the owner and operator of Sovereign Park Motor Inn. With more than a decade of experience in the local tourism sector and prior interstate and international experience in marketing and operations, Tim has been actively involved in the Ballarat Regional Tourism board for the past 18 months. He has also served as the president of the Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club for five years, gaining valuable board and governance experience.
Bart Hamilton is the Kryal Castle chief executive officer, bringing a wealth of leadership experience from large-scale tourist attractions in various locations worldwide. With a strong passion for finance and product development, he has a solid foundation in the tourism industry, particularly in understanding customer behaviour and market trends. Under his leadership at Kryal Castle, significant events and festivals have driven substantial visitor numbers to the region, demonstrating his ability to attract guests to both attractions and their surrounding areas.
Katrina Nitschke boasts 20 years of experience in cultural tourism and significant board experience. With a background in strategy, business transformation and brand development, she has led strategies to drive visitor growth for major attractions, including the South Australian Museum and the Botanic Gardens of South Australia, and currently serves as Deputy CEO at Sovereign Hill. Her governance experience spans government and private sector boards and committees, including the Ballarat Regional Tourism Board. Holding an MBA from Adelaide Uni, Katrina brings a strong financial perspective to her leadership roles and has played a key role in strategic planning and development in previous positions. She also has a proven track record in driving visitation through marketing and product development.
Melanie Robertson is an experienced leader known for her collaboration, strategic thinking, financial management, and governance skills. Her leadership is marked by vision and compassion, resulting in tangible project outcomes during her tenure as CEO of the Committee for Ballarat. Melanie's advocacy for renewable energy led to the formation of the Grampians New Energy Taskforce. Her strengths include open communication, an apolitical approach, and networking. Melanie also has strong governance and board experience.
Bowen Kress has substantial experience including board leadership as Chair of Torquay Community Enterprise and membership in other boards like the RACV Community Foundation and Torquay Golf Club, showcasing his community involvement. With roles as National Events & Sponsorship Manager at SuperSprint Events & Engine Swimwear, he excels in planning and executing large-scale events. Bowen's business development success at the Sands Torquay, where he exceeded growth targets for golf and fitness memberships, underscores his capability. As a Resort Manager at RACV, he oversees strategic planning, marketing, financial control, process improvement and risk management.
